UW-Parkside prepares slate of events to celebrate Homecoming Week Oct. 24-29

SOMERS -- The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced a host of student and alumni activities to mark Homecoming 2022: Always a Ranger the week of Oct. 24-29.

The week of celebration activities marks the first homecoming UW-Parkside has recognized in recent years.

Student events

The week will begin with the Homecoming Kickoff event and Window Painting Contest on Monday, Oct. 24, on the Student Center bridge from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The winner of the contest will be given the opportunity to paint the rock located in the quad behind the Student Center. This event includes snacks, music, and a photo booth; paint will be provided.

The fun continues Tuesday, Oct. 25, with Cake and Creations at the library coffee shop, the Book and Brew, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a virtual Parkside Trivia contest at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday Oct. 26, the Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons will host a Block Party starting at 11 a.m. At 7:30 p.m., the Sport Activity Center Fieldhouse will host a 3v3 Basketball Tournament co-sponsored by intramural sports.

Students will have the opportunity to purchase Parkside gear on Oct. 27 from the Parkside Swag Travel Cart.

On Oct. 28, the De Simone Arena in the SAC will play host to the Winter Sports Preview, beginning at 7 p.m. This event is an opportunity for Rangers Athletics fans to see the Parkside basketball teams scrimmage as they prepare for the season.

Open Events

The week will also feature events open to alumni as well. On Oct. 25, a Jazz Ensemble performance will be held at 7 p.m. in Bedford Concert Hall in The Rita.

On Oct. 26, Men’s soccer takes on Northern Michigan at 12 p.m. at Wood Road Field. Later that day, an artist talk with Le’Andra LeSeur will take place from 2-3 p.m. in the Main Stage Theater.

The talk will be followed by a meet-and-greet reception from 3-5 p.m. in the Foundation Gallery.

Parkside Athletics will mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a panel discussion in De Simone Arena led by special guest, Linda Draft, on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. in Wyllie Hall. The event will feature a reception, tours of OMSA’s new space, and a short program, including announcements about what other events are happening during this year of celebration.

The women’s soccer team will take on Purdue Northwest on Oct. 28 at noon at Wood Road Field. Later that day at 4 p.m. in the university ballroom, UW-Parkside will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Distinguished Alumni Award. At 5 p.m., the UW-Parkside volleyball team will face off with Lake Superior State at 5 p.m. in De Simone Arena. Also on Oct. 28, UW-Parkside Theatre will perform "The Wolves" at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the Main Stage Theatre.

The week of events concludes on Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning with a volleyball game against Davenport at 1 p.m. in DeSimone Arena. There will also be another performance of "The Wolves" at 7 p.m. in the Main Stage Theatre. Parkside Athletics will host the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame dinner and ceremony at 7 p.m. in DeSimone Arena. In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the 2022 Hall of Fame class will be dedicated to celebrating the history of women's sports at Parkside.

For more information about the schedule of events visit https://www.uwp.edu/connect/homecoming/