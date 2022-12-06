UW-Parkside: Rangers earn their third straight win

KENOSHA — The Rangers took down Concordia Chicago 76-68 in a close matchup on Monday in De Simone Arena. The Rangers were able to hold off a late push by the Cougars to move to 7-2 on the season, earning their third win in a row.

Inside the box score

Jamir Simpson eclipsed the 20 point mark for the fourth time this season as he finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Rasheed Bello had five steals, his new single game high for the season.

The Rangers forced a total of 18 turnovers from the Cougars

Hear from coach Luke Reigel

"Not the greatest scheduling by me, that's for sure. The last thing we needed was another battle against a good team and that's what we got tonight

Coach Kollar does a very nice job and their system is not easy to prepare for so I'm happy we could come away with a win.

I like the fact that we don't need the same two or three people to play well every night to win. Different guys are stepping up and giving us good minutes and that is important.

Now we will turn our focus back to GLIAC play."

How it happened

The Rangers started the first half trailing for the first ten minutes until a 6-0 run propelled them into a lead that they wouldn't look back from. In the first half, the Rangers forced 12 turnovers compared just four Rangers turnovers. Redshirt sophomore Jamir Simpson lead the Rangers with 11 points and 50% shooting in the first half. The Rangers led 38-37 at the half.

The Cougars came out of the half fighting and took an early lead 41-38 but it only lasted a couple minutes until the Rangers tied the game 41-41 and never looked back. The Rangers were able to get up by 14 before the Cougars tried to climb back.

A last-second steal by Simpson followed by a layup put the game away for Parkside as the Rangers went on to win 76-68.

What's next

The Rangers will head to University Center, Mich. to take on Saginaw Valley State and look to remain undefeated in conference play.