UW-Parkside: Rangers fall short to Minnesota State

KENOSHA — The Parkside women's basketball team hosted the No. 11 Minnesota State Mavericks on Saturday. The Mavericks got out to a fast start, but the Rangers adjusted and ran with the No. 11 team in the country for most of the game. The Mavericks found a way to pull away late and leave De Simone Arena with a win.

How it happened

The Mavericks shot over 53 percent in the first quarter jumping out to a 19-10 lead. Paty Gallasova led the Rangers in the opening quarter with six points.

The Rangers adjusted to the Mavericks up-tempo style in the second quarter, outscoring the Mavericks in the period 21-16 and moving within three points of the lead after back-to-back three-point plays by McKenna Armstrong and Sheridan Flauger. The Rangers would go into the half trailing by four.

The Mavericks found themselves in foul trouble early in the third quarter, with Parkside in the bonus with 6:45 to go in the quarter. The Rangers took advantage of the foul trouble, taking a brief 43-41 lead. The Mavericks found the momentum, going on a 10-2 run over 3:29. The Rangers got back on track with a three-pointer from Gallasova to make it a 51-48 game. The game went to the fourth with the Mavericks leading 53-50.

The Rangers and Mavericks traded blows early in the fourth, and the Rangers found themselves down 58-57 with 7:00 to play. The Mavericks went on a 4-0 run with 4:00 to go to pull ahead 65-60. The Mavericks went on a 9-0 run to build their lead, before a pair of threes from Alyssa Nelson kept the Rangers in the game, but it would not be enough as the Rangers fall to the Mavericks.

A look at the stats

Nelson led the way with 22 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Lamija Coric finished with 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists. Gallasova ended with 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Flauger ended with 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Joey Batt led the Mavericks with 31 points.

What's next

Parkside women's basketball returns to De Simone Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1 as the Rangers open conference play against Michigan Tech at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit parksiderangers.com.