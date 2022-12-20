UW-Parkside: Rangers win third straight behind historic night

The Parkside women's basketball team traveled to face the Cedarville Lady Jackets in Cedarville, Ohio on Monday. The Lady Jackets got off to a hot start in the second half, but strong defense helped the Rangers erase a 12 point deficit and come away with their third straight win.

How it happened

The Rangers got out to an early 9-2 lead, with Maja Leidefors scoring the first five points of the game. The Lady Jackets bounced back late in the quarter, as a buzzer-beating three from Taylor Stacy tied the game at 11-11.

Alyssa Nelson got the scoring started in the second quarter for the Rangers, hitting a deep three to break the Parkside all-time three-point scoring record with her 249th career three-point field goal. Nelson totaled ten points in the quarter, but the Rangers struggled offensively for most of the quarter. The Lady Jackets outscored the Rangers 16-10 in the quarter to go into halftime with a 27-21 lead.

The Lady Jackets continued to control the tempo, leading 41-29 at the third quarter media timeout. Halfway through the quarter, Cedarville had made eight of their last nine field goal attempts while Parkside was just one for seven. However, the Rangers took control late in the quarter, going on a 24-4 run and erasing the deficit to take a 49-46 lead into the final quarter.

The Rangers continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, opening with an 8-2 run to jump out to a 57-48 lead with 8:11 left in the game. A pair of threes brought the Lady Jackets back within six. The Jackets were back within four points of the lead with 5:00 to play. Another three from Anne Wheeler made it a 64-62 game with three minutes to play. A layup from Paty Gallasova made it 66-62 with 1:40 to go. Lydia Sweeney hit a jump shot to bring the jackets back within two with 51 seconds to go. With 23 seconds left, Gallasova found Nelson for a wide open three to extend the Rangers lead to 69-64. The Jackets missed their next shot, allowing the Rangers to run the clock down.

Hear from coach Conely

"Great to end the first half of our season with a win on the road. Cedarville is dangerous offensively and can heat up quickly. Defensively, I thought we were really solid for most of the first half. They got off to a hot start in the third quarter; I'm glad our team made adjustments and buckled down to get stops. I know we are excited to head into break - we've had so many games in a short period of time, it's really important for us to get some rest and recharge with our family and friends.

A look at the stats

Nelson led the way with 26 points, ten rebounds, and two assists. Leidefors ended with 13 points and four rebounds. Courtney Schoenbeck finished with ten points, eight rebounds and one assist. Wheeler led the Lady Jackets with 13 points.

What's next

Parkside women's basketball travels to St. Louis, Mo. on New Year's Eve as the Rangers are set to face-off against the Missouri – St. Louis Tritons. Rangers basketball returns to De Simone Arena in 2023, with the Grand Valley State Lakers coming to town on Jan. 5.