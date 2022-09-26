UW-Parkside ranked No. 4 in social mobility by U.S. News & World Report

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been named a top performer among public Midwest regional colleges and universities for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report, a metric that recognizes Parkside’s success in supporting economically disadvantaged students throughout their journeys to graduation.

UW-Parkside is the fourth ranked public higher education institution across 12 states in the regional Midwest and top among UW comprehensives for increasing social mobility, according to the recently released U.S. News 2022-2023 Best College rankings.

Social mobility measures the extent to which schools elevate the standard of living for their low-income students.

Additionally, UW-Parkside also scored well in the rankings for diversity.

Parkside is the fifth ranked public institution in the Midwest region for diversity and is ranked first among the top UW comprehensives in the same category, excluding the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Given UW-Parkside’s mission and ongoing commitment to serving all students, the recognition means a great deal, says John Standard, academic assessment analyst for UW-Parkside.

The best-resourced schools frequently chase rankings that have little bearing on what really matters: completing college, promoting economic mobility, and closing opportunity gaps for all Americans, Standard said, referencing a quote by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“UW-Parkside, however, was recognized in two areas that truly do matter in improving the lives of our students, our communities, and society as a whole,” Standard said.

University rankings frequently “reflect institutional wealth, and private and public flagship universities are typically overrepresented,” said Rob Ducoffe, provost, and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.

Ducoffe noted that this is one of the rare rankings that more closely aligns with the UW-Parkside mission. “U.S. News’ incorporation of a “social mobility” ranking seeks to capture how well institutions serve students from modest economic backgrounds and, in this way, more closely reflects the mission of colleges like UW-Parkside.