UW-Parkside receives funding to train next generation of water scientists

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will receive more than $40,000 from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin to enhance its water-related academic programs.

Funding at UW-Parkside includes support for the following projects

Freshwater Camp (Freshwater Career Related University-Introduction Summer Experience), which provides student experience for high school juniors

The Root Magazine-Water issue

Human Interactions with Lake Michigan Coastal Ecosystems, a field study course

Principles of Freshwater Informatics, a laboratory and field study course.

FCW funding is part of a statewide initiative, backed by the Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, to tackle 10 water challenges and support curriculum development, undergraduate research opportunities, career development, and field-training experiences for students interested in studying water-related subjects at the 13 UW schools.

“Water is a such a relevant topic across academic disciplines,” said Dr. Lesley Walker, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at UW-Parkside. “For example, UW-Parkside students who produce The Root magazine may not typically be taking advanced courses in biology or environmental science. Working on the stories, they become more aware of water-related issues and might pursue additional education in these fields. At the same time, the magazine draws in a more diverse community of readers.”

The Freshwater CampThe Freshwater Career Related University-Introduction Summer Experience is designed to enrich students’ understanding of the natural sciences and local environmental issues.

“Connecting high school students to the Great Lakes and local waterways is particularly important,” said Dr. Jessica Orlofske, associate professor of biological sciences at UW-Parkside. “With partners at UW-Whitewater, the Freshwater Camp will help students become familiar with careers in freshwater, develop scientific skills, and learn about real-world issues with local impact.”

Human Interactions with Lake Michigan Coastal EcosystemsA nine-day field study explores the land-sea interface with a focus on urban vs. rural changes. Students will engage with local practitioners and community partners to become more familiar with local Great Lakes water-resource management along the western shoreline of Lake Michigan.

Principles of Freshwater InformaticsThis is the century of big data, and the water sector is no exception. “Technological innovations have made it easier than ever to collect massive amounts of data,” said Dr. Orlofske. “The next generation of freshwater professionals needs to be prepared to make the most of these data. The freshwater informatics course will help address this urgent need.”

According to Dr. Christopher Tyrrell, curator of botany at the Milwaukee Public Museum, the Freshwater Collaborative made this course possible by encouraging new partnerships like the one formed between UW-Parkside biological sciences faculty and the Milwaukee Public Museum research staff. “This funding provides an opportunity for UW-Parkside and the Milwaukee Public Museum to develop and deliver a course aimed at teaching students how to use and handle ‘big data’ as it relates to freshwater,” Tyrrell said.

This course prepares students for the big-data work environment with the background and skills they need to develop and effectively manage a wide range of data sources.

Throughout the UW System, the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin will support 42 grants to further develop water science programs, internships, and research opportunities. High school and undergraduate students will have opportunities to participate in hands-on field and research experiences with faculty throughout the state, allowing them to develop a diverse range of skills. The Collaborative is also partnering with industry, nonprofits, and community organizations to increase career development opportunities for students. Grant descriptions are available at freshwater.wisconsin.edu.

