UW-Parkside to host Alumni Day at the Games on Feb. 4

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will hold Alumni Day at the Games at the basketball doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The family-friendly experience includes tickets for both games, UW-Parkside swag, game day snacks, a meal catered by El Camino Kitchen, a meet and greet with Ranger Bear, team poster signings, kids’ activities, an inflatable bounce house, a Ranger Store discount, and the opportunity to reconnect with former classmates.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with the Women’s Basketball team taking on Lake Superior State. At 2 p.m., there will be an alumni gathering in the Rick Kilps Indoor Turf Center.

The event will culminate with the Men’s Basketball team facing off with Lake Superior State at 3 p.m.

Admission is $15 for adults. Children aged 13 and under will receive free admission and are eligible to register for the Ranger Cub Club.

This exclusive club is the official kids club for Rangers fans from newborn to eighth grade.

Benefits include free Rangers gear, Ranger cash, invitations to exclusive events, free tickets and more.

Tickets should be purchased by Wednesday, Feb. 1 at https://buff.ly/3WZeEII.

Alumni Day at the Games event sponsors include El Camino Kitchen, Rustic Road Brewing Company, Blue Sky Inflatables, UW-Parkside Alumni Association, and Parkside Employee Alumni Group.

UW-Parkside would also like to thank the Game Day Sponsors: Community State Bank and the UW-Parkside Foundation.