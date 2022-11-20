UW-Parkside to host series of community town halls on tech developments needed in local neighborhoods

SOMERS -- The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host a series of town halls in December for community residents to hear about new possibilities sparked by technological developments that could increase well-being in local neighborhoods.

The town halls, hosted by UW-Parkside at various community locations, will give residents the opportunity to share their perspectives on gaps in services in areas such as transportation, health, education, security, and access to government services.

UW-Parkside received a grant from the Tommy Thompson Center on Public Leadership to determine the stakeholders, agendas, capacities, and values that affect the way in which technology is prioritized, utilize and integrated across services & policies. The goal of a smart community is to enhance the quality of life of its citizens through advanced technology that allows for a bottom-up policy approach rather than a top-down approach.

“Technology is neutral; it is how we use it that decides if it is good or bad for the community," said Peggy James, interim director of the Center for Research on Innovation and Smart Cities.

Participants in the town hall will hear more about smart cities and the project, local government initiatives, and be able to provide their input into the existing needs of their neighborhoods as well as provide their thoughts on appropriate solutions.

Four town halls will be held. The first is set for Dec. 1, at Reuther High School, 913 57th St. from 6-7 p.m. On Dec. 6, the second town hall will be held in Salem Community Library at 6-7 p.m.

In Racine, a town hall will be held on Dec. 8, 6-7 p.m., at Dr John Bryan Community Center. The final gathering will be at Graham Public Library in Union Grove on Dec. 13 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The events are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but not required, at www.uwp.edu/csspsevents.