UW poll: Joe Biden widens lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin

With the election just eight days away, Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a 9-point lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, according to a new poll.
The poll found that while Trump has the edge among respondents who have yet to vote, the margin does not appear large enough to compensate for Biden’s advantage among early and absentee voters.
In Wisconsin, 53% of likely voters — registered voters who say they are certain to vote or have already voted — support Biden, compared with 44% for Trump. The results mark a shift from last month’s poll, when Biden led Trump 49% to 44% among registered voters in the state.
“It’s actually the first time that the margin is big enough that we can say it’s statistically significant, even accounting for the margin of error,” said Barry Burden, a UW-Madison political science professor and director of the Elections Research Center. “It’s not a guarantee that Biden will win the election, but it is saying that we can be pretty confident from the data that he is in the lead among the people who were interviewed.”
Among Wisconsin respondents who have already voted, 73% say they’ve chosen Biden, while only 26% have gone for Trump. Among those who have yet to vote, 57% support Trump, compared with 39% for Biden. State Democratic leaders have been making a major push for early voting across the state, due in large part to concerns of crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The lead that Biden is building with the early votes looks like it’s larger than what the Trump voters can compensate for by showing up on Election Day,” Burden said “I think that’s the big uncertainty in this presidential election, how many Trump voters are still waiting out there to vote and will they make a strong showing?”
The Wisconsin poll, which included 800 respondents and was conducted Oct. 13-21 by YouGov, was overseen by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Journal. The margin of error for the latest poll is +/-3.73 percentage points for the full sample and +/- 4.07 percentage points for likely voters.
Unsurprisingly, partisanship played a large role in which candidate respondents have or plan to vote for, with 97% of Democratic respondents backing Biden, and 92% of Republicans supporting Trump. Among Independents, 55% support Biden, while 39% back Trump.
However, Biden holds what Burden called “a huge edge” among respondents who identify as moderate voters with 70%, compared with 26% for Trump.
Trump’s challenge
Burden said the poll underscores the need for Trump to find a way to appeal to voters outside his conservative base. Only 3% of independent respondents, and 2% of moderate respondents, said they were unsure or planned to vote for a candidate other than Biden or Trump.
“Even if they all went to Trump, that’s not enough,” Burden said. “To make up the difference he really does need to find some additional voters to turn out for him or win over some people who are leaning toward Biden.”
