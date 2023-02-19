The trio of 3-pointers in consecutive possessions for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team came from Kamari McGee, Max Klesmit and Jordan Davis.

Those shots gave the Badgers a 54-52 lead against Rutgers with 5 minutes, 9 seconds remaining Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Klesmit contributed 11 points, 3.5 above his average, but was the only starter in that group hitting shots for UW. Davis (14) and McGee (nine) gave the Badgers points off the bench.

The rest of the starting five wasn't able to produce in a 58-57 loss to the Scarlet Knights that further upset the Badgers' hopes to make the NCAA Tournament.

UW's starters — Klesmit, Chucky Hepburn, Connor Essegian, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl — were 4 of 25 from the field in the second half. No one had more than three points in that half.

"We need everybody producing," Badgers coach Greg Gard said. "It's great for what Jordan and Kamari did off the bench. But obviously we have to be able to get production in other areas."

That the Badgers even had a final possession with a shot to win after the second-half shortfall from key players was extraordinary. A better outing from Essegian, Hepburn, Wahl and Crowl would have put them in better position going into the final minutes.

UW attempted eight straight 3-pointers down the stretch before Essegian's runner in the lane out of a timeout with 11.3 seconds left bounced off the rim.

Essegian had missed all six of his second-half field goal tries and all eight for the game when he got the ball on the last possession, on which he also had a 3-pointer partially blocked as the clock wound down. At Nebraska a week earlier, the Badgers couldn't get the ball in the paint and Hepburn missed a long 3-pointer just before the horn in a tie game.

Late-game shooting has been a bust lately for the Badgers, who made only four of their last 18 shots against Rutgers over a span of more than 12 minutes.

Rutgers offered 3-pointers to the Badgers while double-teaming Crowl and Wahl. Gard and the Badgers knew there wasn't going to be much room for the forwards but the guards didn't capitalize enough.

"You've got to knock those down when they're loaded that much to the ball and have that many bodies in the paint," Gard said, "you've got to be able to knock down some shots."

Hepburn missed his last three. All five he took in the second half were from behind the arc.

But Essegian's day was a head-scratcher. He scored a career-high 23 points in the victory against Michigan on Tuesday and had good opportunities Saturday but never got a shot to go in.

His only two points came on free throws during a Badgers' field-goal drought of 4:06 early in the second half.

"Any time you're a shooter, you're going to go through great days and you're going to go through rough days," Gard said. "I thought he had good looks. Chucky had good looks."

A combined 13 attempts from behind the arc for Essegian and Hepburn? "I'll take our chances," Gard said.

They made only two of them. They weren't alone in coming up short.

Crowl didn't attempt a shot after missing with 9:15 left during a string of eight straight empty possessions by UW. Wahl attempted only two shots in the second half; he made a layup and missed a jumper.

UW's forwards rarely had 1-on-1 coverage in the paint so they had to kick the ball out.

"The post guys are what always concern you," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "And they always have 3-point shooters so if it's not (Essegian), other guys stepped up. McGee was great. He picked up the pace and helped them."

McGee and Davis weren't enough to carry the Badgers to a victory. UW's 23 points off the bench was tied for second-most this season behind 24 against Dayton in the Bahamas.

That was an ugly game for the Badgers' starters, too, but the team was able to pull out a one-point victory. Not so on Saturday.

"We've still got a lot of season left," Davis said. "We can still turn it around. We've just got to rally the guys in the locker room and keep our heads up, keep rolling."