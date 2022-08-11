UW: Starting camp with new tone and staff

It was going to be impossible for Isaac Guerendo to replace the snaps he missed this spring.

The University of Wisconsin senior running back was recovering from a foot injury and didn’t practice. Guerendo’s been through a number of injuries in his career, but the timing of this recovery process added more stress than others. The Badgers had overhauled their offensive coaching staff, bringing in a new offensive coordinator among four position-coach changes at on that side of the ball.

But Guerendo, healthy this fall and looking to stay a regular part of the tailback rotation he was early last season, was able to catch up this summer thanks to a change in NCAA rules. An April decision by the Division I Council allowed two of the eight permissible hours of summer activity to include a football, so the Badgers could essentially conduct non-contact walkthroughs during the summer.

Getting hands-on experience in the huddle and going through his new offense gave Guerendo a sense of comfort coming into training camp.

"I couldn't tell you how I would feel not having those reps that I was able to get, not being able to get in a huddle with the guys, run through some plays," Guerendo said. "With having that — obviously you can do it player-led — but with the coaches out there being able to do that, it’s put me in a much better position, I think, than I would have been."

UW coach Paul Chryst, who’s in his third decade of coaching, said he feels the change gives teams the ability to start camp at a more advanced point than in years past. However, Chryst said there’s still value in starting training camp with the fundamentals.

“There's something to be said about going over and starting again from the start and refreshing,” Chryst said. “And I think as you go through … you learn it's sometimes good to (go through) even the very basics, it reinforces and can give them confidence and so I think you got to be careful not to assume that they're good on it.”

Junior quarterback Graham Mertz said having that time with coaches during the summer makes offseason work more of a progression rather than starting and stopping.

“You kind of just pick up where you left off, whether that be from spring ball or after spring you roll into the summer,” Mertz said. “It's nice to kind of have that just keep going, you don't really have like a fall-off at all.”

Tippmann healthy after missing spring

Center Joe Tippmann is no stranger to shoulder surgeries. He underwent a procedure to repair the labrum in his right shoulder in late 2020, and over a year later, he underwent an operation on his left labrum that held him out of spring work.

“I got shoulder surgery in January so I was just getting back from that, doing my rehab and whatnot,” Tippmann said. “I probably could have rushed it, but thankfully now I didn't, and now I'm ready to go.”

Tippmann, a junior who was named to the preseason Rimington Trophy watch list, said he already knew the recovery process because the surgery on his left shoulder was the same as the one on his right.

“So it seemed daunting, but I knew if I wanted to be able to play my best (this fall), then I would need to get that done and get it done sooner than later,” he said.

Tippmann’s snaps were clean throughout the practice open to reporters Monday, though he still appeared to be shaking off rust in some of his blocking techniques. However, Monday’s practice wasn’t fully padded, which could also explain some of the issues Tippmann had creating push off the ball.

Witt continues recovery

Sophomore outside linebacker Aaron Witt hasn’t been able to deliver on this promise he showed as a true freshman after multiple injuries to his right leg.

He sustained the first injury to that leg midway through spring practices in 2021 and has not been able to consistently practice or play since. He’s been seen wearing a boot and using a scooter to keep weight off his right leg this fall. UW typically doesn’t grant reporters’ requests to interview injured players.

Witt’s work rehabbing his injuries despite numerous setbacks has impressed position coach Bobby April III.

“Aaron's made different, right?” April said. “He's been able to overcome adversity more than anyone I've ever seen, from being a kid and having numerous surgeries to coming out here and playing and not playing. Then playing and not playing again. But his mindset, his approach to everything is just awesome. You never have a bad day around Aaron, and I think that's what stems him to get through all this stuff.”

April has given Witt projects over the past 18 months to keep him engaged with the game and opponents.

“He's dialed in; he knows the playbook back and forth,” April said. “So he's not a guy I'm worried about that's going to lose some of his intangibles, as far as intellect on the field.”

NIL deal nets Nelson a truck

Sophomore left tackle Jack Nelson has a new Ram 1800 Big Horn pick-up truck after inking a name, image and likeness deal with the Fillback Family of Dealerships.

“Super nice, powerful, big, super spacious,” the 6-foot-7 Nelson said of his new ride. “I'm very fortunate very lucky to have that opportunity.”

Fillback has also done business with former Badger left tackle Joe Thomas, hooking him up with a new truck as well.

Nelson, a Stoughton product, is also part of the growing group of Badgers offensive linemen to sign NIL deals with Portillo’s, the Chicago-based hot dog and beef restaurant with two Madison locations.