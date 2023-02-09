Three former University of Wisconsin football players will be putting their skills on display for NFL scouts early next month.

Former Badgers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, outside linebacker Nick Herbig and center Joe Tippmann were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Benton, a Janesville product, is coming off a strong showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he showed his pass-rushing ability and quickness off the ball against some of the country’s best interior offensive linemen. Benton tallied 80 tackles in 45 career games, adding nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He was at his best his senior year, notching career-bests with 35 tackles, 10 TFLs and 4½ sacks.

Herbig’s measurements at the Combine will be notable because his lack of size is a concern for NFL evaluators when predicting where he’ll fit in a pro defense. He was listed at 6 foot 2 and 228 pounds on UW’s roster. Herbig notched 11 sacks as a junior and earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition.

Tippmann has seen his draft stock rise so far this offseason despite not playing in all-star games. He’s one of the biggest and most agile centers in the draft class, and a strong performance at the Combine could cement him as a Day 2 draft pick.

ESPN’s Matt Miller had Tippmann and Benton being drafted in the second round in his most recent two-round mock draft.