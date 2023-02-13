Just when it looked like the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was finding its footing in a difficult second half of the season, the floor crashed out from underneath.

How will the Badgers respond after absorbing another gut punch, this one in the form of a collapse against Nebraska on Saturday? Players and coaches were wondering the same.

"We'll see how they react," coach Greg Gard said after Saturday's 73-63 overtime loss in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A victory at Nebraska would have been UW's third straight on the road, albeit all against teams with losing conference records. The Badgers were just 4-7 in 2023 entering Saturday's game but building toward an emergence from a tailspin during a two-game road trip.

That was the script that was being written until UW lost its way both offensively and defensively Saturday and was outscored 45-18 over the last 21 minutes, 1 second of regulation and overtime.

The schedule doesn't give much time for recovery. The Badgers host Michigan, a team whose NCAA Tournament hopes have cratered, tonight at 8 p.m.

What kind of answer will the Badgers have against the Wolverines?

"It's a great question," senior forward Tyler Wahl said. "We'll see.

"We've got to flip the switch, learn from this one. We've got to put a full 40 minutes together if we want to make the tournament or do anything besides that. If we want to do something good with this team, we've got to play 40 minutes of Wisconsin basketball."

The Badgers didn't help their position on the NCAA Tournament bubble with Saturday's loss. But CBS Sports bracket analyst Jerry Palm still has them in the field as one of the last four teams.

His projected bracket Monday had UW playing Mississippi State in a First Four game for the 11th seed in the West, with the winner playing San Diego State in Sacramento, California.

Palm doesn't get tied up with a team's NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings — UW fell to a season-low 80th after losing to the Cornhuskers — but acknowledged the Badgers have experienced "a pretty hit-or-miss season."

Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy wasn't as bullish on the Badgers and didn't include them in his bracket. Neither did ESPN's Joe Lunardi before Saturday's loss; UW was among the first four out.

It just might be crazy to include the Badgers in the field these days, but The Athletic's Brian Bennett was there before Saturday's loss. He had UW as the last team in, playing New Mexico in the First Four.

UW has six games left in the regular season and only three of them are against teams that are in the projected NCAA bracket, all of them at home — against Rutgers on Saturday, Iowa on Feb. 22 and Purdue on March 2.

Gard had some fun with the idea of the NCAA Tournament bubble after last Wednesday's overtime victory at Penn State, saying it includes just about everyone.

"We've got a lot of basketball left," he said. "I've always said if you're so consumed with March — and I know that's where society is. They love March Madness and the one and done; they obviously haven't lived through it and what it takes to get there and to get to the end of the journey, so they don't understand it.

"But I've always said that if you're so consumed by that, you miss four months of really good basketball. And if you don't find a way as a team to play some good basketball through November, December, January, February, it doesn't matter because you're not going to be there."

Wahl said after Saturday's loss that the bubble positioning is "always in the back of your head" while the chances have taken a hit.

"The way we've been playing recently, it's not looking too good," he said. "So we've got to pick it up."