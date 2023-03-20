DULUTH, Minn. — This 179-day journey began with an unusual splash of cold water thrown at the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and at one point had a historic low point.

It ended Sunday with a more common sight: The Badgers piled onto the ice to celebrate a national championship and later splashed the cold water on coach Mark Johnson.

Cami Kronish made 31 saves and Kirsten Simms' first-period goal held up in a 1-0 victory against defending champion Ohio State at Amsoil Arena.

UW became the first team to win seven NCAA championships, and it happened with a second stretch of three titles in a span of four tournaments. The Badgers won in 2006, 2007 and 2008; they added triumphs in 2019 and 2021 around the 2020 tournament cancellation.

"We're all just on top of the world right now," Kronish said.

Indeed they are. Kronish, who was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, made a handful of big saves to keep the Badgers in the lead. Her sliding stop on Paetyn Levis from close range on the right side with less than 13 minutes to play was a game-saver.

This was the longest road to a championship not only because the Badgers started the season Sept. 22 with an upset loss at Penn State, the first official game of the women's hockey season.

UW also became the first team to have to win four games for a championship. The tournament expanded to 11 teams last season, and six teams face the challenge of a four-round road to a title.

"People saw that we lost five games in the middle of the year and everybody counted us out," said fifth-year senior Jesse Compher, who transferred to UW for this opportunity. "That's the best part about this. We don't want people to count us out ever, but the fact that people slept on us and we got it done, it just shows how hard we wanted to work and how bad we wanted it."

The Badgers got past Long Island and No. 3 seed Colgate last week and advanced to the final day with an overtime victory against archrival Minnesota, the No. 2 seed, in Friday's semifinals.

They finished off things Sunday against No. 1 Ohio State to become the worst-seeded team (sixth) to win an NCAA title. Only two champions previously had been lower than the No. 2 overall seed since the tournament expanded from four teams to eight in 2005.

Johnson, who has led the Badgers to all seven championships, sat in the interview room Sunday evening "freezing and shaking" from a celebratory ice water bath on the ice after the game.

It was taking a while to process what happened, he said, but he knew that Kronish was a big part of it.

"If you're going to win these type of games, your goaltender has to play well," Johnson said. "I'm just really happy for Cami."

Kronish stopped 16 shots in the first period and got some help from the crossbar near the end. Levis surged forward on a short-handed breakaway with around 20 seconds left before the horn, but her shot hit iron.

UW (29-10-2) went ahead earlier in the opening period thanks to a pair of freshmen. Claire Enright kept the play in the offensive zone with a sweep of her stick to get the puck to Simms, who fired into the top left corner from the slot.

"Obviously it brought the energy up for our team," Simms said. "It got us a little bit more alive, got us going a little bit more. And it just came down to us working hard the rest of the game and closing it out."

UW lost five straight games in January, its longest skid since Johnson became coach in 2002. The last of those defeats was against Ohio State (33-6-2), a 5-0 thrashing that put championship contention in serious doubt.

But an impressive defensive effort delivered the third national championship for fifth-year Badgers players Kronish, Sophie Shirley, Nicole LaMantia and injured defender Natalie Buchbinder. Britta Curl won a third title in four seasons and improved to 10-0 in NCAA Tournament games.

The Badgers killed a Casey O'Brien elbowing penalty midway through the opening frame and got two big saves from Kronish. She also stopped Jenna Buglioni from point-blank range about 15 minutes in.

The Buckeyes recorded 15 of the last 16 shots on goal in the first period. The only UW shot in that stretch was Simms' goal.

UW had to call timeout with 5:46 left in the second period after a long stretch in its defensive end finished with a hand pass, which meant the Badgers couldn't change players.

But they pushed play the other way in the final minutes of the middle frame and nearly gained a two-goal lead when LaMantia's shot deflected just wide off the skate of Ohio State's Gabby Rosenthal.

The Badgers lost a one-goal lead in the final minutes against Ohio State in the final game of the regular season and fell to the Buckeyes, who celebrated on LaBahn Arena's ice with the Julianne Bye Cup as Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season champions.

It didn't happen again Sunday, and Johnson was appreciative that his players learned from that experience.

"I like the trophy we got," he said.