UW: Wisconsin's Davis drafted by Wizards

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — La Crosse Central High School graduate Johnny Davis, who spent two seasons playing basketball at the University of Wisconsin, was drafted 10th by the Washington Wizards during Thursday’s NBA Draft at the Barclays Center.

When Davis heard his name called he immediately stood up to hug his family members. He was surrounded by his mother, father, and three siblings including twin brother, Jordan.

“It means a lot,” Davis said. “I thought the work out that I had with them went really well. I’ve had some friends that have moved out there. But most importantly, I’m just glad my family was able to be there and celebrate the moment with me.”

The 6-foot-5 guard worked out with the Wizards on June 2, met coach Wes Unseld Jr. and showed off his ability to create plays.

“He was pretty impressed with the way I could draw up plays and how fast I could do it,” Davis said. “I don’t know if they would ever actually work in the game, but they got the job done for him.”

The Wizards need a starting point guard, but also will benefit from having depth at the wing. Davis will be more help on the wing, but ball-handling and shooting have been his offseason focus because he knew improvement needed to be made in those areas.

Davis didn’t play much point guard while with the Badgers. The exceptions were a secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago when point guards Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman II were injured, and briefly against Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. But President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard said that can see Davis playing point guard or shooting guard while with the Wizards.

“I played most of the three in college … but I have no problem playing the one.” Davis said. “I think I’m capable enough as a ball handler to bring the ball up the court and get it started.”

Where Davis does shine is his versatility both on offense and defense proven by his high school and college careers.

He helped Central to a 94-13 record during four high school seasons. Central won the WIAA Division 2 state championship his freshman season and qualified for the tournament the next two seasons. It knocked off top-ranked Onalaska in a sectional semifinal before his senior season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He scored 2,158 points in high school before accepting a scholarship offer from coach Greg Gard and the Badgers.

Davis earned his college accolades after making a jump in performance from his freshman season to his sophomore season.

He came off the bench to average 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over his 24.4 minutes per game as a freshman.

Davis spent part of the summer between his two seasons as a Badger playing in the U19 World Cup for Team USA. He played alongside other NBA draft picks such as Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey and together they took home the gold.

That experience in Latvia is one Davis credits as a huge reason for his increased performance as a sophomore.

Davis quickly showed he was a key contributor for UW last season with his breakout performance coming five games into the season. He had his first 30-or-more-point performance against then-No. 12 Houston.

He walked away from the Maui Invitational the MVP of the tournament and in talks for National Player of the Year.

Davis’ momentum didn’t stop as he continued to power past Big Ten powerhouses. He had a career-high 37-point performance to upset Purdue at Mackey Arena. He played so hard against Michigan State that his jersey tore and he had to finish the game in No. 51, but still walked away with a win. The only Big Ten team Davis and the Badgers didn’t defeat this season was Illinois.

He proved his penchant for closing games multiple times throughout the season, but especially in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Colgate. He scored UW’s last 14 points in the 67-60 victory to advance to the second round of the tournament.

He finished the season as the leading scorer for the Badgers, averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.2 minutes per game.

“I think I fit in as a two-way player, especially on the defensive end,” Davis said. “I keep saying it, but you never control if the ball goes in or not but you can always control your effort and intensity on the defensive end.”

Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American, became the first Badger drafted since Frank Kaminsky was picked ninth by the Charlotte Hornets and Sam Dekker 18th by the Houston Rockets in 2015.

UW coach Greg Gard said he knew it was coming when he saw the cameras on the floor surrounding the Davis family. It was his first time attending the NBA draft. Davis is the first player under Gard as the coach to get drafted

He wasn’t sitting directly with the Davis family, but was close enough to see the smiles on their faces when it was announced.

“It just is a surreal moment for him and his family and just really special to be able to be here,” Gard said. “I'm so appreciative of him for inviting me to be here to watch that moment. Because obviously, it's a dream come true for him and his family. It's a moment in time that you want to slow down and pause and take a lot of pictures. I just really appreciate all the people that have put their hard work into him and appreciate all the work that he's done.”

Davis was the first player from a La Crosse high school to be drafted since Glen Selbo went second overall to the Toronto Huskies of the Basketball Association of America in 1947.

Davis is the second NBA player in his family. His dad, Mark, played 31 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and two for the Phoenix Suns in 1988-89 before spending most of the next 10 seasons overseas and winning a Spanish Cup with CB Zaragoza in 1990.

“It’s very special being able to represent my home state and the place where I’ve come from,” Davis said. “But you know, I’m really hoping that everybody in Wisconsin is, you know, very proud of me.”

