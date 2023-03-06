INDIANAPOLIS — The Parkside Rangers men’s basketball team found out late Sunday night that they had earned an at-large bid into the 2023 NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament.

The Rangers are the number seven seed in the Midwest region and will open the tournament on Saturday, March 11th at 2:30 p.m. against the number two seeded University of Missouri-St. Louis Tritons.

“It’s hard to put into words just how happy I am for this group,” said UW-Parkside head coach Luke Reigel. "The team has battled all year and I truly believe that we deserved to be in the tournament.

"There just isn’t anything better in college basketball than playing in March. We know we have a lot of work to do to prepare for an outstanding UMSL team. I am so proud of everyone in our program and cannot wait to get to practice tomorrow!”

The Rangers earned their way to the at-large bid by winning the 2022-23 GLIAC regular season title. Parkside enters the postseason with a record of 21-8, which is the best record since the program last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

The Rangers have competed against five of the eight teams in the region and have a 4-2 record in those contests. The University of Indianapolis is the top seed in the region and will serve as the host.

The Rangers will compete in the second game of the first session at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. With a win, the Rangers would advance to take on the winner of Ashland and Ferris St. on Sunday. The Rangers went a combined 3-0 against Ashland and Ferris St. this season. The other first round matchups include top seeded Indianapolis against McKendree and Northern Michigan against Hillsdale. The Regional championship will take place on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Further information on tickets and schedules can be found at parksiderangers.com.