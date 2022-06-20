UWP: Rangers name Charbonneau head coach of baseball team

KENOSHA — Zac Charbonneau has been named the head coach of the Parkside baseball program, Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin announced on Monday.

Charbonneau, who was selected following a national search, has served as the head coach of Milwaukee Area Technical College for four seasons. Additionally, Charbonneau has been the head coach of the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders of the Northwoods League since the summer of 2017.

"My family and I could not be more excited to join the Parkside community," Charbonneau said. "We are going to work hard from day one and every day after to make this program one that our people are proud of. Through this process, I was so impressed with the staff's commitment to the student. I am humbled and grateful to join the Ranger team and get to work with our student-athletes."

In four seasons at the helm at MATC, Charbonneau compiled a record of 78-60. This past season, his team was 34-18, including a win over #1 ranked Madison College and the #2 seed in the Region IV postseason tournament.

Charbonneau is in his sixth season as the manager of the Dock Spiders, winning nearly 200 games and claiming two Northwoods League's championships. In 2018, the second-year franchise won the Northwoods League championship. In 2020, in the midst of the COVID pandemic, Charbonneau led the Dock Spiders to winning the WI-IL Pod Championship.

"We're thrilled to welcome Zac Charbonneau to Parkside to lead our baseball program into the next era," Gavin said. "Throughout the process, Coach Charbonneau demonstrated his passion for the game of baseball, excitement for this opportunity, and his experiences leading competitive baseball teams that will translate into success for the Rangers on and off the field."

Charbonneau earned his bachelor's degree in fitness and sport from Millikin University in 2012. His experience in coaching also includes time as an assistant coach at Millikin, Roosevelt University, and the College of Lake County and as the manager of the Springfield Sliders.

Charbonneau will begin his tenure leading the Rangers in early July.

