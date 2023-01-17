UWP: Rangers roll to 13-5 behind 11 3-pointers

KENOSHA — The Parkside men’s basketball program closed out the non-conference portion of the 2022-23 schedule on Monday night, taking on the Cardinal Stritch Wolves. The Rangers had their way offensively all night long, downing the Wolves by a final score of 80-56.

Inside the box score

The Rangers shot 51.7% from the floor while knocking down 11 threes.

Jamir Simpson led Parkside with 28 points on 12-16 shooting. He was a perfect 10-10 in the first half.

All 11 players that dressed for Parkside scored at least one point.

Parkside recorded a season-high 21 assists as a team, led by Rasheed Bello with eight.

Hear from head coach Luke Reigel

“That was a good bounce-back win today. There are things we did today that we can build on as we jump back into conference play on Saturday. It was nice to see some of our bench guys who work so hard in practice every day get a chance and get out there and play as well.”

How it happened

Simpson was rolling offensively for Parkside from the opening tip. The redshirt sophomore scored 11 of the first 16 points for the Rangers, as Parkside jumped out to a 16-9 lead just 6:30 in. Parkside expanded their lead to double figures for the first time when Simpson buried a three-point jumper from the wing with 8:10 to go in the half.

The Rangers blew the game wide open with a big run to end the half. Parkside went on a 23-5 run over the final 7:25 of the first half to take a 44-18 lead at the half. The Rangers were 8-10 from the field during the run and knocked down four threes. Parkside shot 60% from the floor in the first half while knocking down six threes. Simpson was a perfect 10-10 from the floor and scored 23 points. Parkside held Cardinal Stritch to just 7-29 shooting over the opening 20 minutes.

Coach Reigel used everyone available to him in the second half. The Parkside lead reached as many as 33 in the second half, as the Rangers cruised to the 80-56 victory. All 11 active Rangers scored at least a point in the second half and played five or more minutes. Trent Tousana led the second half scoring with six points.

With the win, Parkside improves to 13-5 on the season. The Rangers will be back in GLIAC action on Saturday afternoon against Purdue Northwest. Opening tip is set for 3 p.m. Links to coverage can be found at ParksideRangers.com/coverage.