KENOSHA — The Parkside men's basketball team extended their winning streak to five on Saturday night, defeating the Purdue Northwest Pride by a final score of 77-66.

Inside the box score

Rasheed Bello had a game high 24 points on 9-16 shooting. He also had seven assists, four steals and four rebounds.

Josiah Palmer had 18 points on 8-13 shooting.

Parkside finished 17-20 from the free throw line.

The Rangers forced PNW into 17 turnovers and turned that into 25 points.

Nick Brown and Jamir Simpson finished with 12 and 11 points respectively.

How it happened

Purdue Northwest came out firing, knocking down four straight threes to open the night, giving the Pride a 16-4 lead under five minutes in. The lead remained in double figures until Sanmi Fajana and Bello knocked down baskets to get back within 19-13 with 11:55 to go in the half. The Pride answered with a basket, but the Rangers put together a critical 8-0 run to tie the game at 21 with 9:00 to go.

PNW held on to the lead over the next six minutes, but Parkside was able to grab their first lead of the night on a Bello fastbreak layup with 2:45 to go in the half. The Rangers were able to extend the lead to 39-36 before the half on a putback layup by Brown.

Bello led the way with 14 first half points on 6-10 shooting. Palmer was also in double figures, netting 11 points in the first 20 minutes. Parkside shot 51.9% in the first half while PNW shot 44.4%, while hitting eight threes.

The Pride were able to take the lead early in the second half on a Mikell Cooper jumper, but the Rangers were up to the challenge, ripping off a quick 6-0 run with Simpson and Brown hit back-to-back threes. Parkside continued to hold onto the lead, extending it to 53-47 on a Bello three with 10:01 to go in the half.

Parkside extended their lead to double digits late when Palmer hit a three with 1:52 to go. The Rangers were able to hit clutch shots down the stretch, finishing off the pride by a 77-66 final score.

Bello had ten second half points on 3-6 shooting. Parkside shot 42.9% in the second half, knocking down five threes. PNW shot 41.7% in the second half.

With the win the Rangers improve to 18-6 overall and 11-3 in GLIAC play. Purdue Northwest falls to 11-15 overall and 4-10 in GLIAC play. Parkside will make the final regular season road trip next week, heading to Michigan to take on Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech. The opening game of the trip is on Thursday night against Northern Michigan.