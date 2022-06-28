UWP: Track coach Bellford hired

KENOSHA — Parkside Athletics has announced the hiring of Rick Bellford as the Cross Country and Track & Field Assistant Coach. He will join Head Coach Nick Maas for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Bellford joins the Rangers after serving as an Assistant Track & Field Coach at Marquette from 2013 to 2021. During his time with the Golden Eagles, Bellford helped lead the program to six Big East Track & Field Championships, with the men's program winning the outdoor championships in 2016 and 2018, and the women taking home the indoor and outdoor championships in 2016 and 2017. Bellford has coached 18 school record holders, 18 freshman record holders, 68 Big East individual champions and six NCAA All-Americans while coaching at Marquette.

"Bringing in Coach Bellford will instantly elevate our program," said Maas. "His success at the NCAA Division 1 level is extremely impressive. He brings a very strong local recruiting presence that will help us bring in the top athletes from the Midwest. He has a deep desire to continue to grow our program into a national level power in Division 2. I'm excited to have Rick on board and I look forward to us working towards championships together!"

Bellford graduated from the University of Wisconisn – Madison in 2006, where he was an NCAA All-American in the triple jump in 2005. He was a member of the Big Ten 4x100m relay championship in 2006 and he was the team captain for the Badgers in 2005 and 2006.

"I am thrilled to become part of the Parkside team.," said Bellford. "I would like to thank Coach Maas, Andrew Gavin and the entire search committee for this opportunity. I'm excited to be joining a program with a vision for the future, strong culture and outstanding facilities. Coach Maas' coaching philosophy and values align closely with mine. I aim to build upon their success and help elevate the program to new heights. My family and I are excited for this new opportunity and I can't wait to get to work!"

The Rangers cross country season begins on Sept. 2 when they host the Vic Godfrey Open on the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

