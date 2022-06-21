UWP: Wollberg resigns as UW-Parkside men's golf coach

KENOSHA — Tyler Wollberg has resigned from his position as Parkside men's golf head coach to pursue another opportunity, Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin announced.

"We appreciate Tyler's commitment to our men's golf program the past three years, and we wish him and his family the best," Gavin said. "Based on recent investments in the program and our progress, Parkside Golf is primed for continued success and to compete for championships in the coming years. We look forward to identifying the next leader to guide this success."

"I wanted to say thank you to Andrew Gavin and his staff for giving me the opportunity to lead the Rangers the last three years," Wollberg said. "We did some great things on the course and off the course and I'm confident that Ranger Golf will continue that trend. Kenosha will always be close to my heart, and I want to thank everyone in the community who has made Kenosha home for me and my family the last few years."

Parkside men's golf won two tournaments in 2021-22, the MSOE Invitational (Oct. 3-4, 2021) and The Klash in Kentucky (March 26-27, 2022). In its final regular season tournament, Parkside registered a 3-under 285, the program's best score since 2012. The Rangers return nine players from this year's squad.

A search for the next golf head coach will begin immediately.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0