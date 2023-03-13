A little less than four hours after getting left out of the NCAA Tournament field Sunday for just the second time in 24 years, University of Wisconsin men’s basketball found out its National Invitation Tournament opponent.

The Badgers (17-14) were seeded second in their quadrant and will host Bradley at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center. It is UW’s first NIT appearance since 1996. UW entered Selection Sunday without hope of much more after an 18-game stretch to end the season in which Wisconsin failed to win back-to-back games.

Several “what-if” finishes and late-game collapses kept the Badgers out of the Big Dance, but they will have one last chance to play with its 2022-23 group in college basketball’s second-chance tournament.

Bradley had a chance to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship Game March 5, but fell to Drake 77-51. The Braves (25-9) won the regular-season MVC championship to secure an automatic bid into the NIT.

Here’s what to know about UW’s first-round opponent, the Bradley Braves.

Wisconsin connections

Bradley coach Brian Wardle has previous experience in the NIT. He was the third-leading scorer at Marquette when the 1997-98 team ended its season 20-11 with a loss to Minnesota in the NIT quarterfinals. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and his accolades included All-Conference-USA Freshman Team and the league's Sixth Man of the Year in 1998, and a two-time all-conference pick.

Wardle began his coaching career at UW-Green Bay, where he was 95-65 in five seasons which included 24 wins in each of his last two seasons. The Phoenix lost 80-65 to Belmont in the NIT opener at the Resch Center in 2014, and 69-56 at Illinois State in the 2015 NIT opener.

Associated head coaches Mike Bargen and Jimmie Foster also return to Wisconsin. Bargen played at Marquette from 1995-99 and his last two seasons overlapped with Wardle's playing days.

Foster's ties to the state run deeper. He starred at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee and his first coaching job was at Juneau High School in 2005-06 in the city. He was hired by Wardle at the start of his tenure at UW-Green Bay and joined him at Bradley in 2015. They are 135-125 in eight seasons with two MVC tournament championships and the regular-season title.

Only one player on Bradley’s roster is a Wisconsin native, but junior forward Darius Hannah plays a sizable role for the Braves. A Milwaukee Academy of Science alum, Hannah began the season in the starting lineup for Bradley when all-conference center Rienk Mast missed the first six games due to a knee injury. The 6-foot-9 Hannah has continued to play big minutes off the bench after his demotion 11 games into the season.

He played double-figure minutes in all but one of the final 24 games, starting twice more and scoring 10 or more points four times. He spends most of his time on the floor in relief of senior forward Malevy Leons, who is second on Bradley in scoring with 11.3 points per game.

Flying Dutchmen

Mast and Leons are both from the Netherlands and have left their mark at Bradley. Leons was named conference Defensive Player of the Year while Mast was named to the all-conference first team.

They are the top two scorers and rebounders. Mast averaged 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while Leons averaged 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Hard to get second chances

Not many teams have dominated the offensive glass against Bradley so far this season. Opponents of the Braves have the 18th-lowest offensive rebounding percentage in the country, per KenPom.

Opponents have secured offensive rebounds on just 23.9% of the available attempts, which is a little under five points below the Division-I average of 28.5%.

Height advantage

While Badgers bigs Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl sometimes struggled going against some of the bigger forwards and centers in the Big Ten, size won’t be as much of an issue against the Braves. Bradley doesn’t have a player above 6-foot-9 in its regular rotation. The Braves rank 206th in the nation in average height, per KenPom, well behind Wisconsin’s 84th-ranked group.

Though Leons and Hannah have wingspans of 7 feet. Leons was the first of three players this season to get 50 steals and 50 blocks, and is one of 105 players to do that in a single season since 1992-93, according to college sports reference.

Bradley does have 7-foot-1 freshman Ahmet Jonovic, who enrolled mid semester after arriving from Serbia and appeared in limited minutes in just four games.

Controlling the 3-point line

Part of Bradley's success in the Missouri Valley Conference was its ability to control the 3-point line on both sides of the court. The Braves have the third-best 3-point percentage (35.9%), are tied for third-most 3-point makes (271) and have held opponents to the second-lowest 3-point percentage in the conference (31.9%).

Bradley starting point guard Duke Deen has taken the most 3-pointers for the Braves, connecting on 68 of his 191 attempts this season (35.6%). Mast (13.8 points per game) doesn’t take many 3s, but he’s still connected on 35.9% of his attempts. Among the eight players who have taken at least 10 3-pointers this year for the Braves, only one has shot below 32.3% on their attempts.