UW's true freshmen are making a mark and impressing early

Joe Tippmann believes Joe Brunner is physical. Uh, very physical.

The University of Wisconsin starting center saw the true freshman line up as a second-team left guard this month, and he feels the former four-star recruit put forth a great preseason camp. He gave particular praise with a phrase we cannot repeat in print.

Tippmann also thinks Brunner could be in a position to see snaps heading into the season.

“He's definitely got the drive that he wants to do it,” Tippmann said. “He wants to be able to contribute however possible, and he's got the physicality to do that.”

Wisconsin starts its 2022 football season at 6 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium against FCS program Illinois State. Brunner was the only true freshman listed on the Badgers’ depth chart Monday, but an intriguing time to watch for these young players may come in the first three weeks of the Badgers’ season.

A trio of non-conference opponents — the aforementioned Illinois State, Pac-12 program Washington State and FBS independent New Mexico State — offer UW a manageable slate on paper before it travels to No. 2 Ohio State on Sept. 24. The Redbirds and Aggies combined for a 6-17 record last season.

Multiple first-year players made an impact on both sides of the ball for UW by the end of last season. The 2021 Las Vegas Bowl notably saw meaningful game snaps from wide receivers Markus Allen and Skyler Bell, inside linebacker Jake Chaney, outside linebacker Darryl Peterson, safety Hunter Wohler, and of course, running back Braelon Allen.

Only three true freshmen did not redshirt last season, however: Braelon Allen, Chaney and Wohler. Allen’s contributions hold the most significance, rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns on 6.8 yards per carry that mostly came during the final nine games. This year’s crop of new Badgers may find a way onto the field, despite the lack of presence in the current two-deep.

“It’ll be interesting,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “We think there's a few that can, and we want to see how they continue to grow and develop, but believe that there will be some.

“Right now (I) wouldn't put that on them, put it out there, but I do think we got some guys who can help us.”

Brunner did not enroll early, and he said the hardest adjustment to the college level has been the mental side of the game. That said, the 6-foot-5, 317-pound guard believes his transition has moved fast with the mentorship of those older than him in the room.

“(Tyler) Beach, he's a great mentor. I’m behind him at left guard. He teaches me everything,” Brunner said earlier this month. “(Tanor) Bortolini, Tippmann, they all help so much, and the physicality is a huge difference.

“The speed, guys at this level are all great athletes. They're all the best of the best at their high school where they come from so just adjusting to that. It takes some time, but you get used to it for sure.”

Four-year junior quarterback Graham Mertz named three true freshmen he felt could potentially contribute in 2022 in some fashion: wide receivers Vinny Anthony and Chris Brooks Jr., and safety Austin Brown.

Brooks previously committed to Yale before signing with the Badgers in February. Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted referred to the 6-2, 215-pound St. Louis native earlier this month as “the X-factor” who possesses strong hands and dedication.

Anthony came to Madison as a three-star recruit who tweeted offers from UW, Duke and Cincinnati. Whitted believes the 6-foot, 171-pound Kentucky native is intentional about his approach, and the first-year player reeled in a nice reception against the first-team defense during the Badgers’ open practice to fans Aug. 21.

Braelon Allen also referenced Anthony in the same manner as Mertz did.

“He’s a guy that we look to in certain situations,” Allen said. “He showed some flashes. His speed, I think, can help us a lot.”

UW’s safety room looked thin in numbers after spring practices, with an ACL injury to fifth-year senior Travian Blaylock standing out most significantly. Brown’s name floated around as a potential early contributor by necessity in late April, but numbers have bolstered since then with the addition of Utah transfer Kamo’i Latu, a returning Titus Toler and Preston Zachman practicing again.

The program listed Latu and Zachman as the second-team safeties on its Week 1 depth chart, but Mertz also noted Brown’s work.

“AB, he’s been doing a fantastic job making plays when needed to,” Mertz said, “so that's one guy that just kind of sticks out right off the bat.”

Brown, talking to Lee Newspapers during the second week of preseason camp, believed he is physically ready to contribute as he continues to adapt to learning new drills and techniques that he did not learn in high school. He believes the reps help him continue his adjustment to the Power Five level in muscle memory and understanding defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s scheme and responsibilities.

Special teams may also unlock a key to early playing time, and watching who makes the "first team" on various units will be an area to watch throughout the year. Wohler and Chaney worked in that third phase of the game on various units last season, and it can allow young players to acclimate to the speed of the college game.

Whitted thought Anthony could be “great” for UW on special teams, though he did not specify a timetable for when that could be seen. Brown played on kick return, punt return and punt units in high school, but he worked as a returner or the punter. Whichever responsibilities UW's staff asks of him at the college level will be different.

Avyonne Jones, who Allen mentioned alongside Brown as two of the true freshmen on defense that stuck out to him, has practiced on punt return and kickoff return units. The Texas native disclosed that “the depth for special teams changes just about every week right now” and is unsure of his role, but he welcomes the opportunity.

Jones enrolled early, and his decision paid dividends in confidence and defensive knowledge. That helped him move from third-team or fourth-team snaps during spring practices to more reps with the “twos” in August. His versatility stands out in an ability to play around the secondary at safety and cornerback, though he acknowledged he settled into more of a role at the latter this recent camp.

His top objective involves traveling, but he also looks to the future during his first season in Madison.

“I'd say my goal for this season is to continue to grow as a player and kind of mold myself for the upcoming years," he said, "and learn everything that I can from (cornerbacks) Jay Shaw and ‘JC’ (Justin Clark) and ‘Juice’ (Alexander Smith) and Cedrick (Dort Jr.) and all those guys who have been so talented in other divisions and take everything I can to learn from that.”