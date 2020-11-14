Vaccine is welcomed, but long road remains

From there, plans will be put into place to start offering the two-dose vaccine to the general public.

“By the time we get enough to do the general population, that’s going to take a long time to go through mass vaccination clinics to get us that ‘herd immunity’ standpoint,” Freiheit said.

“We’re going to be vaccinating long into the fall and next winter just to get us to that ‘herd immunity’ so we can stop wearing masks and (practicing) social distancing. This is a long game here. While it may come out in (December or January), we’re not going to get the doses that allow us to back to normal at that time.”

New drug helps too

Asked to rate how encouraged he was by the news, Froedtert South CEO and President Rick Schmidt didn’t hesitate.

“Like a 100 on a 10 scale,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt, who oversees operations at Froedtert Kenosha and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, said another possible weapon against COVID-19 is a new drug by Eli Lilly, bamlanivimab, which is expected to be in hospitals within the next two months.