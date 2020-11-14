Vaccine is welcomed, but long road remains

News earlier this week that a vaccine to attack the COVID-19 pandemic certainly has been welcomed by health officials and the general public around the country.
But that doesn’t mean the pandemic will end tomorrow.
A long road remains.
Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said she’s encouraged by early reports that a vaccine in production by drugmaker Pfizer may have as high as a 90% success rate during preliminary trials.
However, Freiheit cautioned the public that this is only the beginning stages.
“It’s encouraging news,” she said. “It’s better than we thought. But that trial only tested people seven days after their second dose of the vaccine. The incubation period is 14 days.
“While it’s promising, there’s still a long road to go. It will not be until late spring when we get the good majority of a vaccine that we can vaccinate the general population.”
Freiheit said that, once ready for distribution — with an expectation of one to two million doses next month and about five million by the spring — there will be several candidates who will immediately receive the vaccine.
At the top of the list is expected to be front line health care workers, followed by the elderly and those in high-risk groups, Freiheit said.
From there, plans will be put into place to start offering the two-dose vaccine to the general public.
“By the time we get enough to do the general population, that’s going to take a long time to go through mass vaccination clinics to get us that ‘herd immunity’ standpoint,” Freiheit said.
“We’re going to be vaccinating long into the fall and next winter just to get us to that ‘herd immunity’ so we can stop wearing masks and (practicing) social distancing. This is a long game here. While it may come out in (December or January), we’re not going to get the doses that allow us to back to normal at that time.”
New drug helps too
Asked to rate how encouraged he was by the news, Froedtert South CEO and President Rick Schmidt didn’t hesitate.
“Like a 100 on a 10 scale,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt, who oversees operations at Froedtert Kenosha and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, said another possible weapon against COVID-19 is a new drug by Eli Lilly, bamlanivimab, which is expected to be in hospitals within the next two months.
Bamlanivimab works in a similar fashion as Tamiflu, which is given to patients after they have exhibited signs of the flu or just after diagnosis, Schmidt said.
And, while it’s not a cure, it could help take some of the stress off hospitals as the COVID-19 numbers continue to skyrocket daily.
“If someone shows up in the ER in December, they should be able to receive a dose,” Schmidt said. “Patients that we would otherwise admit, expecting them to go to a more progressive disease, this should put a cap on their disease, and we should be able to send them home.
“The inpatient census should start to drop as we’re able to administer this drug by IV. The ability to treat them as an outpatient should be significantly enhanced. That should put less (stress) on our system and allow people to recover at home.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!