Valentin Luis Velez, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of child abuse (intentionally cause harm), disorderly conduct, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Valentin Luis Velez
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man who bought a rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse was sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation on Wednesday evening for attempt…
A Kenosha mother and son accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place now face numerous criminal charges.
Uptown Lofts in Kenosha to be completed by year's end; three major tenants set to move in this summer
Work is well underway at the Uptown Lofts, which sits at 63rd Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenue, with the entire project expected to be comp…
He didn't want to get into coaching, but he wanted to give back to the game. So this Badgers forward from the mid 2000s decided to become a ba…
A 35-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following the death of his dog.