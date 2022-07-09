Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead.

Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish.

Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route from Dole in eastern France to Lausanne.

"I'm super happy," Van Aert said. "I'm really glad my team put just everything in to chase down the breakaway, and then you have to finish it off.

"It was a pretty tough (final) climb . . . really steep, so I had to fight to stay in the wheel of Pogačar and his teammates, but I knew if I could stay in the wheel the sprint was a little bit flatter so I was waiting for that moment."

Pogačar, who won both previous stages, just missed out on a hat trick of victories but extended his advantage to 39 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard and 1:14 ahead of 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.

"It was not that far away but it was a fun game today. I maybe hesitated a bit and Van Aert passed me with super speed. For sure it's a little bit disappointment but third place is still great," said Pogačar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates.

"I always like sprinting, but when I was younger I was the smallest and almost always the last. So I'm really happy that now, at least when it's going up, I can do a solid sprint in the end, but still not as close as Matthews and Van Aert."

There was disconcerting news before the start of the day as Geoffrey Bouchard and Vegard Stake Laengen became the first riders to leave the race after testing positive for the coronavirus. Multiple support staff also tested positive.

Golf

Xander Schauffele played all the right bounces and made all the key putts until the final two holes Saturday in the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland and then felt as though he had to settle for a two-shot lead.

Right when he was starting to pull away from the field, Schauffele closed with a pair of bogeys at The Renaissance Club that made it difficult to appreciate an otherwise stellar round. He matched the low score of the windy day with a 4-under 66.

And then he headed straight to the range.

“I had pretty much everything going,” Schauffele said. “I was judging the bounces well and making the putts I needed to and getting up-and-down when I was missing the green. Six birdies through 16, no complaints. And a tough finish.”

Schauffele was at 7-under 203, two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who had a 67 and boosted his hopes of getting one of three spots into the British Open next week at St. Andrews.

Jordan Spieth had two eagles on the back nine, one of them with a lob wedge from just over 100 yards on the 15th hole, and had a 66 that put him right in the mix. Spieth was three shots behind in a group that included fellow Texan Ryan Palmer.

Basketball

Five-time All-Star John Wall signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Wall posted photos on his social media accounts of him signing his contract and receiving congratulations from owner Steve Ballmer in Las Vegas, where the Clippers have a team in the NBA Summer League.

“John is one of the great downhill drivers and shot creators of his era,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “He will add depth to our backcourt with his initiating, passing and point-of-attack defense.”

The 31-year-old guard averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds while starting 40 games for the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season. He sat out all of last season while the Rockets considered a long-term plan for him.

Wall had left heel surgery that caused him to miss most of the 2018-19 season. He sat out the entire following season while recovering. He played in just 41 games in 2017-18 after being limited by a left knee injury.

• The Hawks are adding another veteran presence to their roster. The team plans to sign veteran center Frank Kaminsky, according to a person familiar with the situation.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, reported the move first. He added that the Hawks would likely use Kaminsky as a forward in addition to his role as a center.

Kaminsky, who will be signed at the veteran minimum, played just nine games with the Suns last season before he was ruled out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right knee. Kaminsky had surgery and has since recovered. He will add even more depth to the Hawks’ frontcourt.

Over the course of seven years, Kaminsky has averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21 minutes. He has knocked down 42.9% of his attempts from the field and 34.8% of his 3-point tries.

The 29-year-old was drafted by the Hornets ninth overall out of Wisconsin in the 2015 NBA draft.

The former national college player of the year helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season.

Motorsports

Part-time driver Parker Kligerman held off points leader Zane Smith to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday in Lexington, Ohio.

Kligerman led 56 of the 67 laps on the 2.258-mile circuit, winning by 0.119 seconds in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet. It was his third career win in the series and first in five years.