Vehicle runs into Lou Perrine's convenience store
No injuries were reported as a result of this one-vehicle accident at 9:30 p.m. Friday night at Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Road. According to the Kenosha Police Department, the female driver stated her foot got stuck on the gas pedal, which led to her vehicle becoming completely embedded inside the building. Police declined to release the driver’s name, and no citations were issued in the accident.

