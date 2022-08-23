 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Velodrome results for Aug. 24

  • 0

Washington Park Velodrome

August 16

CAT 1/2 SCRATCH

1. Zach Nehr, Project Echelon Racing, N/A; 2. Carter Kasianowicz, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 3. Will Zoughaib, Bissell ABG Giant, N/A; 4. Amir Danel, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 5. Chad Hartley, Adapt Cycling, Elm Grove; 6. Fergis Washington Smith, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 7. Will Bobrow, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 8. Michael Hemmerlin, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 9. Mark Whitmore, Unattached, N/A; 10. Imraan Gasant, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 11. Tom Driver, 606 Racing, N/A; 12. Sean Azcui, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 13. Jacob Zondlak, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 14. Kaz Milas, Kenosha Velosport, Burlington; 15. Jake Buescher, 606 Racing, Lake Barrington; 16. Robby Gauss, LAPT, Kenosha; 17. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket, Kenosha; 18. Michael Lucas, Adapt Cycling, Grafton; 19. Joseph Proszowski, Veloz, N/A.

People are also reading…

CAT 3 SCRATCH

1. Chandler Ballard Pepper, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 2. David Kosela, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 3. Justin Captis, N/A, N/A; 4. Jeff Perkins, Chicago Cuttin’ Crew, Chicago; 5. Anthony Hoak, Unattached, Milwaukee; 6. Devin Hatch, Westosha, Kenosha; 7. Len Cabaltera, Milwaukee Bicycle Co., Mount Pleasant; 8. Kevin Huang, Team Veloz, Chicago.

CAT 1/2/3 BOB PFARR CLASSIC

1. Bobrow; 2. Hemmerlin; 3. Zoughaib; 4. Nehr; 5. Kosela; 6. Huang; 7. Kasianowicz; 8. Danel; 9. Gasant; 10. Whitmore; 11. Driver; 12. Ballard Pepper; 13. Springer; 14. Azcui; 15. Milas; 16. Hatch; 17. Zondlak; 18. Elizabeth Stevenson, Marian University – Knights, N/A.

CAT 4 ELIMINATION

1. Ean Pugh, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 2. Timothy O’Meara, N/A, Denver; 3.Logan Powers, Bender Coaching, Racine; 4. Tyler Leipzig, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. Daniel Summers, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 6. Michael Pawlak, Unattached, Racine; 7. Noah Chabot, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 8. Uriah Pittman, Pittman Family Racing, N/A; 9. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 10. Keegan Martin, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 11. Paul Swinand, Pony Shop, N/A; 12. Wayne Sletten, XXX Racing, Waterloo; 13. Timothy Long, Kenosha Velosport, South Milwaukee.

CAT 4/5 SCRATCH

1. Powers; 2. Pugh; 3. O’Meara; 4. Sletten; 5. Chabot; 6. Pittman; 7. K. Fenters; 8. Pawlak; 9. Swinand; 10. Nick Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 11. Martin; 12. Summers; 13. Timothy Orth, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 14. Leipzig; 15. Long.

CAT 4/5 POINTS

1. Swinand; 2. Pugh; 3. Powers; 4. Pittman; 5. Summers; 6. Sletten; 7. Chabot; 8. Martin; 9. O’Meara; 10. K. Fenters; 11. Pawlak; 12. Leipzig; 13. Long; 14. Orth; 15. Spittlemeister.

CAT 5 ELIMINATION

1. Orth; 2. Spittlemeister.

WOMEN’S CAT 1/2/3 ELIMINATION

1. Alijah Beatty, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 2. Stevenson; 3. Claire Kudlata, Adapt Cycling, Whitefish Bay; 4. Stephanie Lawrence, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 5. Lisa Cantu, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 6. Mia Scarlato, Marian University – Knights, Kenosha; 7. Autum Caya, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 8. Lucy Foss, Marian University – Knights, Pleasant Prairie; 9. Andrea De Waal, Marian University – Knights, N/A.

WOMEN’S CAT 4/5 ELIMINATION

1. Beatty; 2. Tullis; 3. Natasa Gakovic, N/A, Bensenville; 4. Paula Cantu, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 5. Katy McDicken, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 6. Olivia Davidson, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 7. Celine Stichert, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 8. Stella (El) Bickham-Okoniewski, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 9. Jean Weaver, Kenosha Velosport, N/A; 10. Reilly Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Bristol.

WOMEN’S CAT 1/2/3 SCRATCH

1. Lawrence; 2. Beatty; 3. Kudlata; 4. Stevenson; 5. L. Cantu; 6. Foss; 7. Caya; 8. Scarlato; 9. De Waal.

WOMEN’S CAT 4/5 ELIMINATION

1. Tullis; 2. Gakovic; 3. McDicken; 4. P. Cantu; 5. Davidson; 6. Weaver; 7. Bickham-Okoniewski; 8. Stichert; 9. R. Fenters.

WOMEN’S OPEN POINTS

1. Beatty; 2. Lawrence; 3. Kudlata; 4. Stevenson; 5. Tullis; 6. L. Cantu; 7. De Waal; 8. Caya; 9. Foss; 10. McDicken; 11. Scarlato; 12. Stichert; 13. Weaver; 14. Davidson; 15. Bickham-Okoniewski; 16. R. Fenters.

JUNIORS 9-12 ELIMINATION

1. Trent Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 2. Sammy Truesdale, Pony Shop, N/A; 3. Barret Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 4. Logan Hicks, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. Sloan Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 6. Monica Delgado, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 7. William West, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 8. Brooklyn Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 9. Bennet Clinkingbeard, Kenosha; 10. Violet Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha.

JUNIORS 9-14 SCRATCH

1. T. Kasianowicz; 2. Truesdale; 3. B. Clinkingbeard; 4. Hicks; 5. S. Becker; 6. Be. Clinkingbeard; 7. West; 8. B. Becker; 9. Delgado; 10. Spittlemeister.

JUNIORS 13-18 ELIMINATION

1. Powers; 2. K. Fenters; 3.G. Swinand; 4. Leipzig; 5. Carl Boquist, Pony Shop, Wilmett; Davidson; 6. Davidson; 7. Martin.

JUNIORS 15-18 SCRATCH

1. Powers; 2. K. Fenters; 3. Martin; 4. Leipzig; 5. T. Kasianowicz.

JUNIORS 13-18 POINTS

1. Powers; 2. K. Fenters; 3. Boquist; 4. Leipzig; 5. Martin; 6. G. Swinand; 7. Davidson.

MASTERS 40+ UNKNOWN DISTANCE

1. Hartley; 2. Springer; 3. Gauss; 4. Cabaltera; 5. Driver; 6. P. Swinand; 7. Pawlak.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert