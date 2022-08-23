Velodrome results for Aug. 24

Washington Park Velodrome
August 16
CAT 1/2 SCRATCH
1. Zach Nehr, Project Echelon Racing, N/A; 2. Carter Kasianowicz, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 3. Will Zoughaib, Bissell ABG Giant, N/A; 4. Amir Danel, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 5. Chad Hartley, Adapt Cycling, Elm Grove; 6. Fergis Washington Smith, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 7. Will Bobrow, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 8. Michael Hemmerlin, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 9. Mark Whitmore, Unattached, N/A; 10. Imraan Gasant, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 11. Tom Driver, 606 Racing, N/A; 12. Sean Azcui, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 13. Jacob Zondlak, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 14. Kaz Milas, Kenosha Velosport, Burlington; 15. Jake Buescher, 606 Racing, Lake Barrington; 16. Robby Gauss, LAPT, Kenosha; 17. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket, Kenosha; 18. Michael Lucas, Adapt Cycling, Grafton; 19. Joseph Proszowski, Veloz, N/A.
CAT 3 SCRATCH
1. Chandler Ballard Pepper, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 2. David Kosela, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 3. Justin Captis, N/A, N/A; 4. Jeff Perkins, Chicago Cuttin’ Crew, Chicago; 5. Anthony Hoak, Unattached, Milwaukee; 6. Devin Hatch, Westosha, Kenosha; 7. Len Cabaltera, Milwaukee Bicycle Co., Mount Pleasant; 8. Kevin Huang, Team Veloz, Chicago.
CAT 1/2/3 BOB PFARR CLASSIC
1. Bobrow; 2. Hemmerlin; 3. Zoughaib; 4. Nehr; 5. Kosela; 6. Huang; 7. Kasianowicz; 8. Danel; 9. Gasant; 10. Whitmore; 11. Driver; 12. Ballard Pepper; 13. Springer; 14. Azcui; 15. Milas; 16. Hatch; 17. Zondlak; 18. Elizabeth Stevenson, Marian University – Knights, N/A.
CAT 4 ELIMINATION
1. Ean Pugh, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 2. Timothy O’Meara, N/A, Denver; 3.Logan Powers, Bender Coaching, Racine; 4. Tyler Leipzig, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. Daniel Summers, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 6. Michael Pawlak, Unattached, Racine; 7. Noah Chabot, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 8. Uriah Pittman, Pittman Family Racing, N/A; 9. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 10. Keegan Martin, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 11. Paul Swinand, Pony Shop, N/A; 12. Wayne Sletten, XXX Racing, Waterloo; 13. Timothy Long, Kenosha Velosport, South Milwaukee.
CAT 4/5 SCRATCH
1. Powers; 2. Pugh; 3. O’Meara; 4. Sletten; 5. Chabot; 6. Pittman; 7. K. Fenters; 8. Pawlak; 9. Swinand; 10. Nick Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 11. Martin; 12. Summers; 13. Timothy Orth, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 14. Leipzig; 15. Long.
CAT 4/5 POINTS
1. Swinand; 2. Pugh; 3. Powers; 4. Pittman; 5. Summers; 6. Sletten; 7. Chabot; 8. Martin; 9. O’Meara; 10. K. Fenters; 11. Pawlak; 12. Leipzig; 13. Long; 14. Orth; 15. Spittlemeister.
CAT 5 ELIMINATION
1. Orth; 2. Spittlemeister.
WOMEN’S CAT 1/2/3 ELIMINATION
1. Alijah Beatty, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 2. Stevenson; 3. Claire Kudlata, Adapt Cycling, Whitefish Bay; 4. Stephanie Lawrence, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 5. Lisa Cantu, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 6. Mia Scarlato, Marian University – Knights, Kenosha; 7. Autum Caya, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 8. Lucy Foss, Marian University – Knights, Pleasant Prairie; 9. Andrea De Waal, Marian University – Knights, N/A.
WOMEN’S CAT 4/5 ELIMINATION
1. Beatty; 2. Tullis; 3. Natasa Gakovic, N/A, Bensenville; 4. Paula Cantu, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 5. Katy McDicken, Marian University – Knights, N/A; 6. Olivia Davidson, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 7. Celine Stichert, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 8. Stella (El) Bickham-Okoniewski, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 9. Jean Weaver, Kenosha Velosport, N/A; 10. Reilly Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Bristol.
WOMEN’S CAT 1/2/3 SCRATCH
1. Lawrence; 2. Beatty; 3. Kudlata; 4. Stevenson; 5. L. Cantu; 6. Foss; 7. Caya; 8. Scarlato; 9. De Waal.
WOMEN’S CAT 4/5 ELIMINATION
1. Tullis; 2. Gakovic; 3. McDicken; 4. P. Cantu; 5. Davidson; 6. Weaver; 7. Bickham-Okoniewski; 8. Stichert; 9. R. Fenters.
WOMEN’S OPEN POINTS
1. Beatty; 2. Lawrence; 3. Kudlata; 4. Stevenson; 5. Tullis; 6. L. Cantu; 7. De Waal; 8. Caya; 9. Foss; 10. McDicken; 11. Scarlato; 12. Stichert; 13. Weaver; 14. Davidson; 15. Bickham-Okoniewski; 16. R. Fenters.
JUNIORS 9-12 ELIMINATION
1. Trent Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 2. Sammy Truesdale, Pony Shop, N/A; 3. Barret Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 4. Logan Hicks, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. Sloan Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 6. Monica Delgado, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 7. William West, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 8. Brooklyn Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 9. Bennet Clinkingbeard, Kenosha; 10. Violet Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha.
JUNIORS 9-14 SCRATCH
1. T. Kasianowicz; 2. Truesdale; 3. B. Clinkingbeard; 4. Hicks; 5. S. Becker; 6. Be. Clinkingbeard; 7. West; 8. B. Becker; 9. Delgado; 10. Spittlemeister.
JUNIORS 13-18 ELIMINATION
1. Powers; 2. K. Fenters; 3.G. Swinand; 4. Leipzig; 5. Carl Boquist, Pony Shop, Wilmett; Davidson; 6. Davidson; 7. Martin.
JUNIORS 15-18 SCRATCH
1. Powers; 2. K. Fenters; 3. Martin; 4. Leipzig; 5. T. Kasianowicz.
JUNIORS 13-18 POINTS
1. Powers; 2. K. Fenters; 3. Boquist; 4. Leipzig; 5. Martin; 6. G. Swinand; 7. Davidson.
MASTERS 40+ UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Hartley; 2. Springer; 3. Gauss; 4. Cabaltera; 5. Driver; 6. P. Swinand; 7. Pawlak.