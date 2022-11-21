VETERAN'S DAY AT SALEM SCHOOL

Salem Consolidated Grade School hosted its Veterans Day assembly for the first time in many years in a program held on Nov. 10.

“It was an incredible honor to have so many local veterans join us to celebrate Veterans Day, and to share with our Salem students the importance of this day and those we are celebrating,” school officials said.

The celebration included music from the band, choir and third grade students, a poem recited by four of the Falcon fourth-graders, Veteran Guest Speaker Ryan Fitzgerald, handmade thank-you cards and a reception with treats for the veterans and their guests following the assembly.

“It was so wonderful to celebrate all together again,” school officials said.