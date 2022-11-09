Veterans respond to flag removal and disposal at St. George Cemetery

Last week’s cemetery cleanup at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha sparked outrage and disbelief among people who had a loved one buried there. Decorations, mementos, keepsakes and even American flags were found in and crowded around dumpsters at the cemetery, 2901 Sheridan Road.

Many of those complaining said there was not a specific notice of the clean up, and they were given no opportunity to collect their the objects or plants they left graveside. Among those who did not receive a notification of the cleanup was Steven Chalmers, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Kenosha Post 1865.

“That was unacceptable from a cemetery,” Chalmers said. “There’s no way this should have happened ... especially so close to Veterans Day.”

Chalmers said the VFW has a ceremony to properly retire the flags twice per year, once at Memorial Day and once at Veterans Day.

“We do this every year,” he said. “When they get tossed away like that, it upsets me and makes me question the cemetery leadership.”

Chalmers said the cemetery did not contact him directly prior to removing the flags.

“It’s a horrific disrespect, not only to the American flag, but also to service members, families of services members and Americans,” he said.

Milt Dean, a local Vietnam veteran, said the situation was “awful.”

‘Unpatriotic gesture’

“This was an unpatriotic gesture,” Dean said. “It’s demeaning to those who lie there.”

Dean said the cleanup and improper flag handling felt more personal to him because he places flags at graves at a different cemetery in the city.

“I feel bad for people who had to go there and see the gravesites like that,” Dean said.

Tim Green, captain of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard, said this was the first time he’d ever seen the flags thrown in the garbage by the cemetery.

“This is heartbreaking for the vets,” Green said. “You can’t get any more disrespectful than what they (the cemetery) did.”

Green said it’s common knowledge to not put American flags in the trash.

“Everyone knows you don’t do that,” he said. “There’s a proper way to retire them.”

Green also expressed sympathy for people who lost keepsakes and other personal items during the cemetery clean up.

Cemetery officials respond

On Friday, cemetery officials said in an email that flags are being collected and retired as part of the cleanup process. According to the cemetery website, downtownkenoshacatholic.org/cemetery-regulations, flags are allowed on graves for Memorial Day and are removed after Flag Day (June 14) if they aren’t picked up by families before then.

Richard Bowker, another member of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard, also said this “was the first time we’ve seen anything like that.”

“It’s terrible, and it wasn’t just the flags,” Bowker said. “Some of the stakes were thrown away too.”

The stakes indicate where a servicemember is buried,

‘Disgrace to the flag’

“This is a disgrace to the flag,” Bowker said. “A lot of veterans are really upset about this.”

Bowker said the flags are usually bagged or boxed up and set aside to be picked up and properly retired by local veterans groups.

Sonja McClure, president of the Senior Action Council, said she couldn’t stand to see the published photos of flags in the trash.

“It makes me sick,” she said. “I had to turn away. I couldn’t look at it (the picture) anymore.”

McClure, whose husband, brother and father all served in the military, said she could not believe the flags were thrown away.

“I could hear my relatives just rolling in their graves,” she said. “It broke my hear to see that.”

Danny Rodriguez, a member of the Somers American Legion and a retired Navy commander, said he had higher expectations of the cemetery.

“I expected more from a Catholic cemetery,” he said. “The worst part that aggravates me is the thoughtlessness of whoever removed those flags and keepsakes.”

Rodriguez pointed out how there’s no reason for people to routinely check the cemetery website for information.

“I never go to the webpage to see what’s going on,” Rodriguez said. “I have no reason to.”

Rodriguez said he’d never seen a cleanup like the one done last week before. He said there wasn’t a reason for the flags and stakes holding the flags to be removed.

“It’s like they just didn’t care. It’s an insult to veterans,” Rodriguez said. “All it would’ve taken is the cemetery calling the VFW or American Legion to get that flags. We gladly would’ve gone out there to get those. How can the people cleaning not care?”