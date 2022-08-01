Vicki King chosen as new district administrator for Salem School

As of July 1, Vicki King, who holds a PhD in superintendency, has been serving as district administrator for Salem School.

Prior to starting her new position, King shadowed the previous district administrator.

"I shadowed the district administrator Connie Valenza since the board approved me, I want to say (in) March or April," King said. "I had been coming to meetings, she allowed me to sit on like some of the construction meetings and several of her team meetings, so before July 1 I felt like I knew a handful of people."

When she was in high school, King knew she wanted to work in education.

"I knew in high school I was going to go be an educator," King said. "My English teacher was phenomenal. I remember she when she was done with her curriculum, or like (when) books were outdated, she would give them to me."

Since then, she has spent 20 years working in education at all levels, with her previous job being in Illinois.

"I started my career elementary classroom teacher and then I was a middle school classroom teacher," King said.

While teaching in a middle school, King decided to pursue a master's degree.

"In my middle school, I eventually wanted to get my masters and I was working with the principal and he had me leading our district professional development," King said. "And so when I asked him, what do you think I should do for my masters? He suggested leadership because he saw some qualities in me that were leadership qualities."

King said she admired the principal's partnership between the administration and teachers.

"I knew if I became an administrator, I wanted to model that have that sense where people could come in, they could talk with me (and) I could help problem solve," King said. "And so that really started that career path going from the classroom level, like teaching experience, more to like building level teaching teachers and supporting teachers in that capacity."

Meeting with the board of education made King interested with Salem School in particular.

"The Board of Education is phenomenal here and then meeting the staff-- they just seem so welcoming," King said. "Even by the questions that they asked me during my interview process, I could tell that they were desiring community and desiring the type of relationship I wanted to have with staff."

For the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 30, King is looking forward to hearing student voices and perspectives on the school and building relationships with teachers.

"From a student perspective, I'm looking forward to getting their voice and their input on what they want to see for our school system," King said. "From a teacher perspective, I look forward to building those relationships and helping them see the work that I want to do with them as a partnership."