Victoria Dixon, 32, of Green Bay, faces charges of bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent deliver heroin (greater than 50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victoria Dixon
