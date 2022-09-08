Vikings' Smith issues warning

GREEN BAY — Apparently, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers are going to let Za’Darius Smith say whatever he wants. The Green Bay Packers head coach and four-time NFL MVP quarterback aren’t going to add to Smith’s motivation for Sunday’s game between his old team and his new team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith, who turned 30 on Thursday, vented in an interview with the website GoLongTD.com that was posted Wednesday about how he was “treated bad” last season by the Packers and how he became a “nobody” when he returned to the team following back surgery.

“I respect the crap out of ‘Z’ as a player,” LaFleur said when asked about Smith’s comments before practice Wednesday. “I think we may have a different perspective of how things transpired (here in Green Bay). I’ll just leave it at that.”

Asked after practice if he had any comment on Smith’s claim that he was treated poorly, Rodgers replied, “I was made aware of that, and I don't want to add any fuel to the fire. I'll just echo exactly what Matt said.”

Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2020) and a second-team All-Pro pick in 2020 after coming over from Baltimore on a four-year, $66 million free-agent deal in March 2019, recorded a combined 26 sacks and 144 quarterback pressures in his first two years in Green Bay, although both Smith’s sack numbers (from 13.5 to 12.5) and quarterback pressure numbers (from an NFL-high 93 to 51, according to Pro Football Focus) dropped from 2019 to 2020.

Then came last season, when he played in just two games, logging 18 snaps in the Packers’ season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints and 19 snaps in the team’s season-ending NFC playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

He arrived at training camp disgruntled with his contract and suffering from a mysterious back injury he said he sustained while lifting weights on his own shortly before camp began, landing him on the non-football injury list.

Smith was angry with the Packers about his contract because the team didn’t sign him to a lucrative extension during the offseason and instead chose to merely restructure his deal and convert most of his pay into a salary cap-friendly guaranteed signing bonus, according to multiple sources.

Smith also was displeased with the way the converted signing-bonus money was initially set to be paid out to him, but general manager Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball acquiesced to him and moved a large portion of that guaranteed money into a payment in July, which the team thought would placate him.

Instead, Smith practiced only one day during training camp, and when his teammates voted on season-long captains in advance of the opener, he was not among the three selected on defense. In fact, one source said he scarcely garnered any votes, despite having been a captain in 2019 and 2020.

In response, Smith posted on his social media an artist’s rendering of a diamond-encrusted pendant fashioned after the captain’s “C” patch players wear on their jerseys.

He took part in the Wednesday and Thursday practices leading up to the Sept. 12 opener against New Orleans, then sat out the Friday practice and played sparingly against the Saints. A few days after that, he was placed on injured reserve and underwent a procedure on his back.

Smith, who did not speak with reporters at all during last season, returned to Green Bay in late October and was around the team thereafter. At the time of Smith’s return, LaFleur said, "It was great to see him back in the building. He had a big smile on his face. He seems like he’s in a pretty good frame of mind."

It wasn’t until after the regular season ended that Smith was designated for return from IR, returning to practice during the Packers’ playoff bye week.

He then suited up for a pass-rushing role against the 49ers. While he recorded a sack on his first rush against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, he also missed a crucial tackle on a third-and-7 run by Deebo Samuel late in the game. Samuel gained 9 yards on the play, setting up Robbie Gould’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

It wound up being Smith’s final game as a Packer. The team cut him on March 14, saving the Packers $15.75 million in salary-cap space, and after initially agreeing to a deal with the Ravens, Smith wound up with the Vikings on a three-year, $42 million deal on March 23.

In Minnesota, Smith has been reunited with former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was in charge of the Packers’ defense for Smith’s two most productive seasons and is now the Vikings’ assistant head coach under rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell, and ex-Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who left Green Bay during the offseason to take on the same role in Minnesota.

"I put my all into it," Smith told GoLongTD.com. "That's why I felt the way I did with Green Bay. I gave that (expletive) my all. I put my blood, sweat ... I put my back on the (expletive) line. I put everything. And that Year 3, I was treated bad. That's why I'm here now. So I can play them twice a year."

If the Packers dispute Smith’s characterization of his final season with them, they weren’t about to say so on Wednesday.

“He’s entitled to his opinion. Whatever he feels personally, happened with him and himself,” veteran safety Adrian Amos, one of the team’s three defensive captains last season. “Different people will have conflicting opinions or whatever. That’s how he feels. That’s really over with. I don’t have to block him on Sunday.”

Neither does LaFleur, but he does have to figure out how to protect Rodgers from Smith, whom he acknowledged will be a challenge in noisy U.S. Bank Stadium.

“He’s one of the premier pass-rushers in this league,” LaFleur said. “He’s a challenge because he presents problems on the outside, and his versatility (means) they can kick him inside and match him up over guards or centers or wherever they want to put him.

“He’s an elite-level player in this league, and anytime you’re going up against that … that does cause for some restless nights.”