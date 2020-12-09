Village applies for grant on behalf of KABA

Thiel stressed several times during the meeting that the move to help KABA comes at zero financial impact to the village. KABA has agreed to reimburse the village for any and all additional costs that may arise from Pleasant Prairie making the application.

"The partnership with KABA is completely conditional on the village being awarded the grant from the state," Thiel said. "There will be no fiscal impact to the village."

As part of its action, the board approved three separate resolutions: a residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan for the CDBG program, one that prohibits the use of excessive force and barring of entrances/exits for nonviolent civil rights demonstrations and one that authorizes the submission of the grant itself.

Thiel said the displacement and relocation assistance plan in the village will result in no relocation.

"The village is applying all grant dollars to improving public infrastructure," he said. "It involves no displacement or relocation assistance of any kind."

The resolution that deals with prohibiting the use of excessive force is a requirement by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Thiel said no further action was needed to fulfill that requirement after discussions with the village attorney and state officials.