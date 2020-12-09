 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Village applies for grant on behalf of KABA
View Comments
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

Village applies for grant on behalf of KABA

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board on Monday night cleared the way to give an assist to the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

With three unanimous approvals, the village will proceed with its Community Development Block Grant application on behalf of KABA. The partnership is necessary because both the federal and state governments are working to dissolve the program, Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.

But the state has developed a plan for funds — KABA currently has $5.2 million in revolving loans — to get back to the organization by partnering with a municipality that qualifies for a CDBG Capital Grant Program.

And that's where Pleasant Prairie comes into play.

"The state's solution is for the municipality to direct funds they planned to spend toward a capital project to the state, first as a payback to the state, dissolving KABA of their obligation," Thiel said. "The state then would provide a grant in an equivalent amount toward the municipality as a CDBG Capital Improvement Project Grant."

The village previously held a public hearing on the issue in September, which at the time was the first step in applying for the grant on behalf of KABA. The village has identified projects in the Chateau Eau Plaines and Beverly Woods subdivisions as where funds will be used.

Thiel stressed several times during the meeting that the move to help KABA comes at zero financial impact to the village. KABA has agreed to reimburse the village for any and all additional costs that may arise from Pleasant Prairie making the application.

"The partnership with KABA is completely conditional on the village being awarded the grant from the state," Thiel said. "There will be no fiscal impact to the village."

As part of its action, the board approved three separate resolutions: a residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan for the CDBG program, one that prohibits the use of excessive force and barring of entrances/exits for nonviolent civil rights demonstrations and one that authorizes the submission of the grant itself.

Thiel said the displacement and relocation assistance plan in the village will result in no relocation. 

"The village is applying all grant dollars to improving public infrastructure," he said. "It involves no displacement or relocation assistance of any kind."

The resolution that deals with prohibiting the use of excessive force is a requirement by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Thiel said no further action was needed to fulfill that requirement after discussions with the village attorney and state officials.

"Staff feels that our current policy satisfies the intent of the federal law and regulation," he said.

As for the grant application resolution itself, Thiel said the village would be  moving forward with the identified projects with or without the grant. The submitted application is necessary to get approval from the state, he said.

Collection: Developments in Pleasant Prairie

Here are recent stories focusing on development in the village of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County that have been published online and in the Kenosha News.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert