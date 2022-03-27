Village Green concept progressing in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A concept that began more than 30 years, but has morphed several times since, continues to move forward in the village.

Where that concept, known as the Village Green Center, ends up remains to be seen, but work is moving ahead.

The village revisited the conceptual plan with a public hearing March 21, and more on the future of the 188 acres centered at the intersection of Highway 165 and 39th Avenue will begin to take shape.

“We’re also going to review what type of values will be created or generated, what portion of that could be used for a developer TID (Tax Incremental District) or financing that way to make the project go,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.

“At that point, we’ll see the interest we have. There’s still some interest from developers for seeing this project moving forward. All of those details have yet to be really finalized or come together.”

The village owns 96 of those 188 acres, 72 of which were purchased from Mount Pleasant Land and Lakes Development Company for $3.7 million in October 2018.

After that purchase was completed, the village held a community collaboration kickoff in January 2019 that outlined hopes for the development, which were then presented a a public open house in July of that year.

In October of 2021, the village hired Rinka, a Milwaukee-based architectural firm that will create the vision for the property. Those ideas were unveiled at an online open house in June of 2020.

At a public hearing in November, Rinka’s final conceptual plan was presented to the Plan Commission, and at that time, some adjustments were made, Thiel said.

“It was expressed that we need to thin some of the density in the peripheral neighborhoods of the Village Green so there was a little better transition from our neighborhoods into the downtown,” he said.

Another outcome from that hearing, Thiel said, is to make sure this project is market- or developer-driven, meaning the village will not be footing the bill.

“The expectation isn’t that the village is going to bond for it, finance it and start the process,” he said. “Kind of similar to Prairie Highlands, where we own the land, and we basically invested in that property to develop it. They wanted (the Village Green) to be more of a development that was developer-driven.”

Specific to the Village Green Center, the plan unveiled in February of 2021 identifies a pedestrian street for east to west, an Art Plex to the north and potentially a library and a senior living community to the south. In the center will possibly be a pavilion, with an amphitheater to the north and natural landscaping to the south.

The plan continues to change.

“It’s morphed and changed a little bit as a result of doing a little bit more of a reality check into the marketability of the commercial and just listening to the residents and presentations at the public hearing,” Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said.

“Even from the very beginning in 1992, it was always intended the plan would be a balance of residential development and residential that can service all different levels, whether you’re an entry-level homebuyer, a senior citizen or whoever it might be in between. It was intended to be a walkable, bikeable downtown community area with amenities that could service the residents that live there, as well as the growing community and the surrounding areas.”

Plan unveiled early 1990s

The vision for the Village Green Center dates back to around 1990-91, Werbie-Harris said, when staff, administration and the Village Board began to put ideas together for a downtown area unique to Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie had just incorporated into a village in April of 1989.

“It was important for us to start establishing our own identity,” Werbie-Harris said. “What we were trying to do was to create something unique to Pleasant Prairie, as the population we knew would start to grow around the center of the Village Hall.

“And as such, we wanted to make sure there was a destination or a gathering place for a unique set of commercial-type of activities for the community to come to.”

A graduate student at UW-Milwaukee, Carolyn Esswein, approached the village about her desire to complete her master’s thesis by doing a study and creating some guidelines for a downtown area.

“The Village Board was so impressed with what she did, they felt that maybe we could work with her as part of a new consulting firm she was hired with to put together the first of many ‘Village Green’ plans for the downtown,” Werbie-Harris said.

From there, three different developers entered the process, before the idea hit a stall until it was revisited around 2018.

There have been many reasons it didn’t move forward until recently, Thiel said, including the economic crash in 2008, and then more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think all of that plays a role,” he said. “I think Pleasant Prairie has been pretty resilient, been able to endure through downturns in the economy fairly well or unscathed. Even in 2008, when that crash took place, we still had Prairie Ridge that was moving forward. We still had industrial development and things of that nature taking place, where other communities may have been suffering or lacking.

“I think we’ve seen with the ‘Village Green,’ there’s a need for demand, to make sure that development takes place and is right. I see the demand being there when it comes to what we’re presenting or what we’re proposing with the residential pieces and also the civic pieces. I think what we’re expecting for retail is in line for what’s needed in the area.”

No timeline

Both Thiel and Werbie-Harris said, even though the project has been in the works now for more than three decades, it will reach the finish line when the time is right for everyone.

And that’s how the village always has operated, making sure it’s done it’s homework with any number of developers who have come forward.

“There are many, many pieces,” Werbie-Harris said. “It’s not a quick move. Nothing has been a quick move. We really try to do our research and make sure there’s a consensus and (are) engaging community members, developers and residents with respect to a project.

“This is significant, so we need to make sure we get it right.”

Thiel agreed, and added that he wants residents to walk out of Village Hall and see what they can be proud of in the Village Green Center.

And while the Village Hall won’t be the centerpiece, that doesn’t mean it won’t be connected, Thiel said.

“I’ve participated in other communities where you have your main drag, and Village Hall isn’t connected,” he said. “There is a need for a community to have a good sense of community pride and so forth. Village Hall will be connected to ‘Village Green’ in a good way.

“When the public comes out of village meetings, I want them to be able to look out and see the ‘Village Green’ and say, ‘They got that right. They did a good job.’”

