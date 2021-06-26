Virginia Rustin: We need to nourish our democracy

I found the May 4th front-page article in the Kenosha News, "Complaint filed with Election Commission," disturbing.

First of all, Kevin Mathewson's name as one of the Amistad project six watchdog group members made me aware that this IS a partisan, ideological group as opposed to non-partisan. I remember Mathewson promoting and supporting militia involvement in the Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, where two men were killed and another injured. His views were right in line with Donald Trump. It seems to me ... Birds of a feather.

I think that assisting/helping people in filling out their absentee ballot (which they may not be familiar with, since they wanted to avoid polling places) was actually promoting a safe public healthy way of handling voting in this pandemic and was a legitimate activity.

This watchdog group, supposedly concerned with election integrity, seems to be undermining confidence in our election results. How many audits were done in a bipartisan way with no fraud found, yet a group in Arizona continues to look for bamboo from China in the ballots from the last election.