Virus fears creep into tourism sector as summer nears

The public health outbreak that has shut down schools, museums and churches throughout Wisconsin and the nation is not expected to leave the tourism and visitor sector unscathed.

Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism promotion group, said although it was too early to predict how the coronavirus will affect summer tourism, she already was advising would-be visitors to the area to heed public health warnings.

“The safety of our visitors, employees and residents is always the number-one priority,” Klett said. “Lake Geneva is a leading tourism destination in the state and the region, and our visitors place their trust in us.”

She added: “We can’t speculate on what it may mean for travel to our area.”

Some individual local tourist attractions are taking steps to respond to the coronavirus threat.

Officials at the Belfry Music Theatre near Williams Bay announced that they are asking patrons not to attend one of the theater’s shows if they are feeling ill, and that a full refund would be issued to any ticket holders who choose not to attend.

The Belfry Music Theater has scheduled more than 30 live musical performances starting in early June.

In their announcement on Facebook, Belfry officials said they are not cancelling any shows, but they will change plans if necessary because of the coronavirus.

