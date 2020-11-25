Vision for Downtown closer to fruition with city panels, council soon to consider development agreement

“When you look at the redevelopment of the neighborhoods, all of that plays a part in the Uptown Area with the Gorman project, the Brown Bank, the Chrysler project and the educational aspects that will go along with it,” he said.

The projects would also become part of the Smart City design. Earlier this year, the city entered into a partnership with SiFi Networks to develop a fiber optic communications network enabling Kenosha’s transition to become a FiberCity.

Council members encouraged

Ald. Bill Siel, whose district covers Downtown, said the development agreement for the revitalization effort couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s coming at the end of a very tumultuous year. But it also signifies that the city is moving forward with what it has been intending to do for a long time now -- to transform a former industrial area into a commercial, highly residential area,” he said.

“When you think about the blows the Downtown district took and what the Uptown district took now we’re showing that we’re rebuilding,” he said. “It’s showing that it’s not being beaten down by the pandemic, or the riots and that it intends to carry on.”