Vito Accardi, 54, of Northbrook, Illinois, faces charges of bail jumping.
A 42-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly shooting into a Somers beauty salon.
Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man who was accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death nearly 25 years ago in December 1998, was…
One man is in custody after Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to a business in the Village of Somers Friday afternoon af…
Another set of Wright brothers is out to revolutionize an industry.
Team Jay Ray w/Snowkraft out of Fargo, North Dakota were crowned the 2023 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Champions for “The Nemean Lion” Snow Sc…
