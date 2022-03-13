Voice of the People: County exec candidates should focus on workforce

What are you, as the newly elected Kenosha County Executive, going to do for your Kenosha County employees?

Your workforce is aging and taking a wealth of knowledge with them. What will you be offering to entice new employees to fill those approaching vacancies? What about your current employees? How will you retain them, when so many other employers are offering a plethora of incentives.

Many employers in our area are offering signing bonuses, incentive bonuses, higher wages, free childcare, free healthcare, profit sharing, the ability to work from home, along with many other incentives that your employees do not have.

Inflation has risen 5.9%. The Village of Pleasant Prairie and the City of Kenosha have recently given their employees a 2% increase.

We have insurance, but every year the premiums go up, we have to jump through hoops to lower them, our deductibles, co-pays etc. continue to increase.

Your employees have weathered the civil unrest in Kenosha, many of us working downtown, walking through fencing and past armed National Guardsmen. We have continued working through Covid. We also worked the Covid clinics that were held at Shopko, exposing ourselves to even more danger.

During the forum ideas were mentioned, new things to consider, implement. Who do you think would be the workforce working and absorbing/implementing those changes?

We are dedicated to the community that we serve. We deserve to be recognized for our hard work/dedication and be compensated.

The highest rung on the ladder is only as stable as the bottom runs holding it up.

A. Cappitelli, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0