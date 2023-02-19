I contend that the Republican Party is no longer the Grand Old Party, the party of Lincoln. It is the party of sanctuary, guns uber alles. It is a gerrymander party that will not allow free speech and public meeting if they disagree with your opinion. You may even be evicted from public meeting by its chairman if he disagrees with your views.
I am a vehement believer in our constitution, and our sacred democracy. I support progressive government in the spirit of Bob LaFollette. I support a party that permits immigrants of all colors and creeds. Let the people decide the issues by referendum, not a right wing judicial system.
Democracy uber alles.
James Komarec, Kenosha