I am writing for older people who now live alone and for singles everywhere.

Grocery stores are in business to sell, and I go there to buy. But I don't ever leave the store with my list completed. I don't need two pounds of fresh green beans, but I would love a handful. I'd like two hard rolls rather than a pack of six. The store by my house sells two dozen cream cheese cookies in a big container, two dozen for $9. I would love five or so cookies.

I have asked various store managers to please consider all their customers, but nothing ever changes. I realize grocery stores are big businesses, but my friends and I are just trying to get along with our smaller incomes. Just a small section in bakery and produce would really help.

Mary Ann Kopp, Genoa City