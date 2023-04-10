In the general election of 2020, the voters gave Democrats total control of the three branches of government. After 2+ years, the consequence of that vote is total corruption of the Department of Justice and abuse of power due to Republicans gaining control of the House in the midterm election of 2022.

In the 2020 general election Democrats used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to change mail-in ballot rules with changes that made those ballots less secure and prone to fraud. Main-in ballots were permitted with no verification of registration, residency or signature. Also, charges of ballot harvesting.

In the midterm election, the same rules were applied but with more voting abuses such as Democrats buying the deciding Senate seat with money from disgraced Democratic donor Sam Bankman Fried. Can we say the 2022 midterm election was rigged or stolen?

Imagine if the Republicans had not won control of the had not won control of the House in 2022! Abuse of power continuing? You make the call!

Arthur Aguilera, Kenosha