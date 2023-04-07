Voice of the People: To Mr. Lou Rugani Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The airwaves will never be the same without you!So many years of sharing your music, knowledge and talents will be greatly missed. With heartfelt appreciation,Lynn M. May, Kenosha 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Tv Broadcasting Telecommunications Music Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Ashling on the Lough manager announces Downtown Kenosha business likely to close Irish pub and restaurant Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., is likely to surrender its liquor license for a new business to take it over at M… Men accused of defiling woman's license at Kenosha car dealership appear at Intake Court The two men accused of defiling a woman’s driver’s license at a Kenosha car dealership and making a video of the act made their initial appear… Kenosha woman arrested on suspected drunken driving charges, including one with injury, following separate crashes Sunday morning Kenosha police arrested a woman on suspected drunken driving charges after the car she was driving struck two other vehicles in separate crash… Pleasant Prairie Police arrest wanted criminal who now faces additional charges in Kenosha County A man sought by U.S. Marshals has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies after allegedly fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police at a h… Kenosha Yacht Club suffers extensive damage after fire early Monday The Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., suffered extensive damage after a fire early Monday according to Kenosha Fire Department officials.