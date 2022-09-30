Voice of the People

Dear VOP Editor:

President Biden made some excellent points in his speech on saving democracy.

The thing that stood out to me was his point that there are two kinds of Republicans. There are the traditional conservative Republicans. These are people like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Democrats like me still disagree with them on most issues and policies. We fight them tooth and nail to pass laws that we Democrats believe in.

But we can still be friends. Many of us in mainstream American have friends from the other party. This has always been true.

The threat to America comes from MAGA Republicans. These people still support Donald Trump.

Trump uses them and lies to them. He tried to overturn an election he lost by getting these people to attack the US capitol. He has broken dozens of laws and the DOJ is starting to catch up to him. In response Trump and the MAGA Republicans are trying to start violence. Riots in our streets.

President Biden is right. We can get things done in our two-party system. We always have. But Trump and his followers want to win even when they lose. That's not America. That's Russia. We are better than that.

Jerome "Chip" Pryblyski