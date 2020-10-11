Voices Nancy Salerno

Nancy Salerno is a wife, mother of four young adults, inspirational speaker, author and is employed with State Farm. Originally from Milwaukee, she and her husband built their first home in Kenosha in 1993 and currently reside in western Kenosha County.
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
That is a difficult question and I certainly do not have all the answers. I think we have some common ground in wanting a better place for our children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews. Maybe that is our starting point, coming together to help create environments for inclusion starting at a young age.
I believe that if we educate, enrich and expose young people to different, races, cultures, faiths and those with disabilities, they can carry these experiences into adulthood.
I’m not talking about reading books to children about Hanukah, Kwanza and Christmas in December. I am talking about role playing, presentations, volunteering and hands on experience to meet and learn about other cultures and faiths. I would like to see school curriculum enhanced by teaching children what it is like to be of color, be of a certain ethnic group, to know what it is like to live with Autism or a physical handicap.
How can we expect our children to grow up and respect those who are different if we don’t teach them? Of course, these types of discussions should be talked about at the dinner tables in homes across America as well.
What has to happen?
Why have we stripped our schools from discussions about faith, any and all faiths? How can we ever begin to understand what drives and shapes a person if we don’t understand and know what they believe in? We have shut the door on all that makes us who we are, in fear that we will offend. How can we ever expect to understand anyone’s faith, ethnicity, culture, or race when we hide what makes them who they are? Fear drives hate. We need to invest and design programs that are going to enrich the lives of the students so that they can better understand their friends and neighbors, who make up the cities and towns in which they live, shop, work and play. I know this is no small task.
What has been your experience?
I have experienced first-hand how barriers can be broken by sharing, teaching and inviting young people to listen to what it is like to be different.
My oldest son Nicholas has profound Cerebral Palsy. He is wheelchair bound and nonverbal, but he is extremely intelligent. He’s a high school graduate, and thanks to wonderful open-minded people, thinking outside the box, now has an opportunity to take college courses.
He gives back to this world by giving “talks” which I facilitate at schools, retreats and businesses about what it is like to live in “his wheels”, as we like to say.
At first everyone is silent when they see Nick coming into the room and for some people this might be their first experience ever meeting anyone with a disability. Nick teaches them how he communicates and the audience, whatever age we present to, learns, understands and empathizes with what it is like to be him. We never have enough time to get to all the questions. It is an amazing experience to see all that fear melt away to be replaced by admiration. They find out how much they have in common with Nicholas, someone that they had trouble even looking at just a few minutes before. They want to hug him and thank him for being there. We get hundreds of letters after our presentations asking more questions. Do they want to be in his wheels? No, of course not, but now they understand who he is and why he is different. What his needs, fears, hopes and dreams might be. They find out that maybe just maybe, they have the same needs, fears, hopes and dreams that he does. This is what we have to focus on, this is how we can bring about inclusion, by education. We are all different, yet we bleed the same color. Experiencing what makes us different and talking about it can reveal our similarities, and that is a beautiful thing.
