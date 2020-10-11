Voices Nancy Salerno

At first everyone is silent when they see Nick coming into the room and for some people this might be their first experience ever meeting anyone with a disability. Nick teaches them how he communicates and the audience, whatever age we present to, learns, understands and empathizes with what it is like to be him. We never have enough time to get to all the questions. It is an amazing experience to see all that fear melt away to be replaced by admiration. They find out how much they have in common with Nicholas, someone that they had trouble even looking at just a few minutes before. They want to hug him and thank him for being there. We get hundreds of letters after our presentations asking more questions. Do they want to be in his wheels? No, of course not, but now they understand who he is and why he is different. What his needs, fears, hopes and dreams might be. They find out that maybe just maybe, they have the same needs, fears, hopes and dreams that he does. This is what we have to focus on, this is how we can bring about inclusion, by education. We are all different, yet we bleed the same color. Experiencing what makes us different and talking about it can reveal our similarities, and that is a beautiful thing.