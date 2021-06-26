Volunteers sought for local purple martin conservation effort

Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties is searching for volunteers to monitor purple martin nest houses in both counties as part of a conservation effort.

Volunteers will be taught how to check the sites and count the birds' eggs and chicks without harming them, and clean empty nests when needed. Results are reported to Hoy, which sends that data to a nationwide organization that tracks Purple Martin populations.

The Kenosha purple Martin nest house is at the O. Fred Nelson Water Production Plant on 51st Place on Simmons Island. Racine has three sites: a house and gourd system at the Gateway Technical College campus, a house at the mouth of the Root River by the old Coast Guard buildings, and four houses at the Racine Water Department at the foot of Hubbard Street.

The birds live communally, often with as many as a dozen bird “families” and their nests adjacent to each other in an “apartment” style complex. The house sits at the top of a pole 12 to 15 feet tall. Monitors lower the house in order to check for eggs and chicks inside and then raise it to the top of the pole when finished. Monitors visit the site weekly between the end of April and late July.

Purple martins migrate from Wisconsin to Brazil in July and return to their birth homes in Wisconsin in April, a 5,000 mile round trip.