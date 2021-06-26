Volunteers sought for local purple martin conservation effort

Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties is searching for volunteers to monitor purple martin nest houses in both counties as part of a conservation effort.
Volunteers will be taught how to check the sites and count the birds' eggs and chicks without harming them, and clean empty nests when needed. Results are reported to Hoy, which sends that data to a nationwide organization that tracks Purple Martin populations.
The Kenosha purple Martin nest house is at the O. Fred Nelson Water Production Plant on 51st Place on Simmons Island. Racine has three sites: a house and gourd system at the Gateway Technical College campus, a house at the mouth of the Root River by the old Coast Guard buildings, and four houses at the Racine Water Department at the foot of Hubbard Street.
The birds live communally, often with as many as a dozen bird “families” and their nests adjacent to each other in an “apartment” style complex. The house sits at the top of a pole 12 to 15 feet tall. Monitors lower the house in order to check for eggs and chicks inside and then raise it to the top of the pole when finished. Monitors visit the site weekly between the end of April and late July.
Purple martins migrate from Wisconsin to Brazil in July and return to their birth homes in Wisconsin in April, a 5,000 mile round trip.
Persons interested in volunteering or more details can contact Hoy board members Helen Pugh, at 262-308-6419, or Stan Rosenstiel, at 262-694-2206.
Rosenstiel has been monitoring the Kenosha site for more than 12 years and plans to “retire.” He would train volunteers. Helpers are needed at the Racine sites as back-up monitors.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources web site said purple martins, which are North America's largest swallow, are a species of “special concern,” which means conservation efforts might be needed.
The Kenosha and Racine nest houses were set up by Hoy as part of its Purple Martin Lakefront Initiative in 2009 to help boost the population in their ancestral breeding grounds, along the Lake Michigan lakefront. Pugh said Hoy installed and has maintained the houses at no cost to the property owners.
During 2020, 236 birds fledged from the Kenosha and Racine locations, said Pugh, adding that the Racine Water Department nest houses recently had 287 eggs waiting to hatch, a higher than usual number.
Purple Martins help keep insect populations low and add beauty to our lives, said Pugh. “They're a beneficial bird with delightfully cheerful songs and chortles,” she said.
Having several volunteers working together would help when one of them might not be available to visit a site, or when cleaning out old nests to make room for the next year's birds, she said. “It sure helps to have a second or third pair of hands,” she said.