Vonco Products to host run/walk at UW-Parkside for the American Heart Association

Trevor-based Vonco Products will host a run/walk at UW-Parkside Saturday with all proceeds going to the American Heart Association.

The event will be held at Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course. There is also a one-mile option for walkers along with the 5K walking and running routes, Parkside Assistant Athletic Director Jake Sutter said. The walking routes have flat terrain to make the walk accessible to everyone, such as elderly walkers or parents with strollers.

“We wanted to make it as family-friendly as possible,” Sutter said. “It’s open to anybody and everybody.”

The 2022 event builds on Vonco’s previous participation in the American Heart Association’s (AHA) annual Heart and Stroke Walk, along with last year’s outing at Lake Andrea. Vonco started their partnership with AHA last year, according to Kyle Pollock of the company’s human resources team. The company wanted to give back to the community. The company has initiated a wellness program, making the AHA a good fit as a partner.

Vonco President Keith Smith has personal connections to heart disease within his family, which led him to seek AHA as a partner, he said.

“Fortunately, advances in health care have improved and saved my father and brother’s lives,” Smith said. “I understand there is a hereditary element to heart disease, but I also want to be an example of giving back to advancing our knowledge of the disease and making healthy choices in what we put in our bodies, how we exercise and how we manage recovery. AHA stands for all these things, so it’s in great alignment with how I want to give back to the greater good.”

Vonco originally reached out to Parkside to use its course and UW-P offered to co-sponsor the event, Sutter said. Parkside has not previously had the capacity to sponsor many events such as the run/walk, but Sutter is hopeful that will change. Smith said they wanted to take things “a step further” this year by partnering with Parkside and other invited companies in the community.

“We have nine companies total this year participating. We hope to continue to see it grow each year,” Smith said.

Sutter said partnering with local companies such as Vonco to support a good cause demonstrates Parkside’s commitment to community, one of the college’s key values. It is also important for Parkside’s student-athletes to see and be involved with community events, Sutter said. Approximately 50 student-athletes will attend the event Saturday to .

“(It’s important) for them to be involved, because when they leave Parkside they might be more inclined to do more stuff like this,” Sutter said.

Registration for the event is still open at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Kenosha/AHAParksideClassic5kRun, and runners and walkers will be able to register until the day of the event, Sutter said.

Check-in for the 5K run is at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m. The support walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

A picnic lunch will follow the event, and the run/walk will happen rain or shine. Any updates on the event will be posted on the UW-Parkside Athletics website.