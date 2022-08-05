 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOP: Jerome Sojkowski

When it comes to the next democratic presidential candidate in 2024, the party wants to dump their current fellow, which many feel he isn't worth a plugged nickel.

Instead, they want the million dollar man from California, Gavin Newsom. Gavin is the million dollar guy because one could buy him for what his is worth -- zero -- and sell him for what he thinks he is worth.

Bingo. There you have it: the million dollar man; next democratic candidate for President of the United States. The slick-haired fellow who wants his people to do as he says not as he does.

