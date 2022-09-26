 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vyridiana Perez

Vyridiana Perez

Vyridiana Perez, 25, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, cause injury while operating under the influence (1st offense), and causing bodily harm by reckless driving.

